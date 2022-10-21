Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Board Member For Business Events Industry Aotearoa

Friday, 21 October 2022, 11:10 pm
Press Release: Business Events Industry Aotearoa

Sam Holdich has been appointed to the board of Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) as its Silver representative.

He heads up Weta Workshop Unleashed in Auckland as Area Manager. Sam replaces Jake Downing, who has taken up a new role at Tākina Events in Wellington.

BEIA Board Chair Steve Armitage says he is delighted to welcome Sam to the board at an exciting time for New Zealand’s business events industry.

“Across his career in New Zealand, Japan, and Australia, Sam has specialised in operations management, strategy, and business development, and leading and optimising large teams to maximise business results. His skills and experience will be invaluable to our business events sector as we move into the next phase of New Zealand’s high-growth future,” he says.

Sam has recently completed his Master of Business Administration and currently sits on the board of Young TEC (Tourism Export Council).

“The board also thanks Jake for his longstanding commitment to BEIA, and his considerable contribution to our board over many years. We are thrilled that he will still be an important part of our community in his new role with Tākina,” Armitage says.

