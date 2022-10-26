Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FPAs Represent A New Era For Workers’ Rights

Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 8:24 pm
Press Release: NZCTU

Working people across Aotearoa New Zealand are celebrating the Fair Pay Agreements Bill passing into law today.

More than 50 workers attended the third reading at Parliament to witness the passing of the Bill. This included hospitality workers, early childhood sector workers, cleaners, security guards, bus drivers and their unions. The members led a waiata to commemorate the occasion.

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff said FPAs were the beginning of a new chapter in New Zealand’s employment history.

“This is a truly momentous occasion. We are reversing 30 years of a failed policy that was part of the Employment Contracts Act. Working people across the motu will now be able to have a greater say in the terms and conditions they receive.”

Wagstaff said the timing coincided with the FPA roadshow launching tomorrow.

“As part of Make Work Fair, we are travelling the country to talk to working people about FPAs, and how they can transform the way we do business.”

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood acknowledged the role late NZCTU President Helen Kelly played in developing the Bill.

“This bill is about supporting the most vulnerable workers, including the essential workers who kept us safe through Covid-19."

Fast-food worker Xavier Walsh said Fair Pay Agreements were desperately needed for hospitality workers.

“FPAs represent an opportunity to stop the race to the bottom. To stop our whanau and friends from going over to Australia to get better rates. We have the opportunity to ensure that everyone around us actually has enough money to put food on the table, and pay rent, and pay the electricity and heating bills.”

The Make Work Fair Roadshow begins tomorrow in Auckland. More information about the roadshow can be found here.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gigs: Uber Drivers Win Employment Rights In Historic Court Case
New Zealand Uber drivers have won employment rights, with an historic ruling against the multi-billion dollar global giant arriving the morning after Labour Day. Following similar examples in the UK and France... More>>



Maritime Union: Major Changes Coming To New Zealand Waterfront Employment
The New Zealand waterfront industry is on the brink of a new era, thanks to years of organizing work and the dedication of one waterfront worker in particular. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the Union has negotiated a new collective employment agreement... More>>


Professional Firefighters Union: Issues Notices Of Strikes
Today the NZPFU issued four notices of 1-hour stoppages with the first to be held on Friday 4 November 2022. The notified strikes are for one-hour full stoppages of work from 11am to 12 noon... More>>

Energy Resources Aotearoa: Welcomes New Energy Report
Energy Resources Aotearoa has welcomed the release of the BCG’s 'The Future Is Electric' report, commissioned by New Zealand’s leading electricity generation companies, as a thoughtful contribution to the energy policy discussion... More>>


BusinessNZ: Energy Strategy: Terms Show Govt Is Listening
The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) welcomes the New Zealand Energy Strategy terms of reference and is pleased to see many of the recommendations put forward to Government have been considered... More>>


Financial Services Complaints: Consumer Credit Complaints Dominate Cases For Service
Consumer credit complaints have overtaken travel insurance complaints in the last year, reports Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), a Financial Ombudsman Service, in its latest annual report... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 