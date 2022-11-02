A More Sustainable Approach To Farming Looks Better Together

With a future focused on sustainable farming and growing, increasing demand for food products and an increasing regulatory environment, two companies have come together to aid the agricultural and horticultural industries.

Tokoroa based Blue Pacific Minerals Limited (BPM), has joined with AgriFert (NZ) Limited (AgriFert), in what Executive Chairman, Jamie Mikkelson, says “is part of our ongoing strategy to be ready for the future with innovative and science-led solutions. This partnering will benefit the future of farming and growing here in New Zealand. Like our agricultural community, we too are adapting to new trends and finding innovative ways, all while standing true in what we believe in, being clever by nature.”

“The future is exciting for farmers and growers with advances in science and technology. New Zealand farmers and growers are global leaders in efficiency and innovation. We have a part to play driving the sustainable farming and growing solutions” says Mikkelson.

AgriFert offers unique blends of liquid fertilisers, as well as organic compounds and has a deep-set knowledge in agri nutrients required for farming and growing in New Zealand soils. They have a wide understanding of bio fermentation technology for production of beneficial bacteria and bio stimulants, fundamentals for healthy animals and soils.

Working together as one fits well with BPM’s purpose ‘to enhance and protect the environment, improve the health and wellbeing of both humans and animals and enable farmers to sustainably increase production while addressing some of the biggest challenges facing the industry.’

Sam Taverner, Director of AgriFert says “this is a turning point for the company. We have been producing unique and valuable products, punching well beyond our weight in the industry. Now it is time to increase our impact in farming and growing, which can be achieved with the support of BPM. Combining our aligned goals, resources, experience and focus is going to be an adventure I personally want to be part of and was a key driver for me, behind merging with BPM”

Sam says AgriFert is planning on continuing operations from their Bell Block base in New Plymouth. Farmers and growers can continue to contact the AgriFert team direct for all their on-farm enquiries.

Sam and wife Pamela, who is involved in the AgriFert business, have been in operation for seventeen years and value their customers and the AgriFert team, for their ongoing support.

They believe, with the support of BPM, they will continue to offer a smart range of liquid fertilisers and AgriBio’s range of animal health products, all while servicing more customers across New Zealand and abroad.

The companies will officially come together from the 1st of November 2022. Both companies are looking forward to the impact in sustainable farming that their combined focus can create.

