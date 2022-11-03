Introducing Pampelle, The Perfect Drink For Summer

Perfectly versatile to use from refreshing Pampelle & Tonic to ‘Summer’ Pampelle Spritzes to Pampelle Negronis, Pampelle provides a unique holiday feeling with every sip. Crafted on the banks of the River Charente in the Cognac region of France, Pampelle is an artisanal, versatile aperitif capturing the bittersweet essences of the Ruby Red Grapefruit.

The taste is fresh and reminiscent of the south of France, capturing the emotion of the Mediterranean lifestyle, whilst being underpinned with French craftmanship. With a relatively low 15% ABV and 30% naturally lower in sugar than other leading aperitifs, Pampelle is a complex spirit served simply, focussing on the deep flavours of its natural ingredients.

The unrivalled star of the Pampelle show is the hand-picked Star Ruby Red Grapefruits, which are distilled three ways to make a distinctive and unique flavour profile. First, the grapefruits are halved and macerated until full extraction occurs. Then, to enhance the natural citrus aromas, fresh peels are macerated and distilled in copper. The rubies are then pressed and reduced until they become a deep, velvety red, giving its distinct colour. The distilled grapefruits are then combined with an artisanal infusion of natural botanicals, macerated citrus peels, and Pampelle’s signature Eau-de-Vie, made from grapes that have been fermented and distilled through column stills.

Patrick Borg, Founder and CEO, says, “Aperitifs are increasingly favoured amongst Kiwi’s as a refreshing tipple on its own or as a flavourful ingredient in cocktails. Pampelle is an exciting aperitif for those looking for something naturally lower in sugar with a broader flavour profile. The colour and flavour make you feel like you are watching lapping turquoise water and hearing serene sounds of the French Riviera, and its sweetly bitter disposition will make every sip feel like the sun and the sea. This refreshing aperitif is the perfect cocktail for wanderlust, where it’s Summertime, anytime.”

If you are keen to embrace that holiday feeling cruise along to the Pampelle Summertime Spritz Bar at Regatta Bar & Eatery, Takapuna from November 12th and enjoy live music and DJs 2 -7pm every Saturday until end of December. No matter how you enjoy Pampelle, every sip is guaranteed to make you feel like it’s Summertime, anytime!

For more information, please visit www.Pampelle.com

Available from select NZ Retailers RRP $44.99, or try it at the Pampelle Summertime Spritz Bar at Regatta Bar & Eatery Auckland.

To enjoy the versatility of Pampelle, three signature serves include:

Pampelle Spritz

Ingredients:

2 parts Pampelle

3 parts Prosecco

1 part Soda Water

Method:

Add plenty of ice to a large wine glass

Pour in the measured ingredients and lightly stir

Garnish with a wedge of Ruby Red Grapefruit

Pampelle & Tonic

Ingredients:

1 part Pampelle

Top with Tonic Water

Method:

Build over ice into a tall glass

Garnish with a slice of Ruby Red grapefruit

Pampelle Negroni

Ingredients:

1 part Pampelle

1 part Gin

1 part Vermouth Blanc (sweet)

Method:

Build over ice into a tall glass.

Garnish with a slice of Ruby Red Grapefruit.

ABOUT FEDERAL MERCHANTS & CO

We are a leading beverage distributor based in Auckland, New Zealand. We have over 80 domestic and international brands within our portfolio including wine, beer, spirits, liqueurs, RTDs and non-alcoholic beverages. Over the past 21 years, we have built and maintained strong relationships with our customers and continue to prove our passion and expertise for the beverage industry. We are proudly 100% New Zealand owned and operated.

www.federalmerchants.co.nz

