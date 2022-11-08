Culét NZ Made Jewellery For The Discerning Gent Who Wants To Make A Proposal With A Lasting Impression

New Zealand fine jewellery specialist Culét is raising the bar for wedding proposals in NZ and Australia with gorgeous one-of-a-kind diamond rings. Specialising in bespoke engagement and wedding rings, New Zealand lovebirds need not settle for ‘off the shelf’. Instead, they can enjoy jewellery that’s as unique as they are, with diamonds sourced and crafted just for them.

With 15K+ Instagram followers regularly devouring images of luxury diamond rings, Culét is setting a new standard for Kiwi proposals as keen admirers tag partners for that not-so-subtle hint.

Bespoke design

Culét’s approach to jewellery design stems from a passion and respect for diamonds. Like people, each diamond is unique. Only with respect for the stone can maximum beauty be revealed through cut, polish, stone setting, and design. Culét believes bespoke jewellery is the best way to enhance the qualities of the diamond and celebrate the unique love and lifelong commitment of their customers.

Read more: Culét Jewellery

The launch of Culét jewellery

The Culét luxury brand and diamond design house was launched in Auckland in 2008. Since primary school age, founder and CEO Scott Rushton dreamed of becoming a diamond jeweller.

At the age of 18, he started work sweeping the floors of a jewellery store and pursued his passion under the country’s elite master jewellers and setters. Over the course of two decades, Scott perfected his skills to bring New Zealanders the best in diamond jewellery craftsmanship and design.

Scott’s passion for diamonds shows in the quality of his work. When his customers come to him, they are comforted to find themselves in capable hands and learn that Scott has been living and breathing diamonds for decades. With the success of Culét in Auckland, Scott established a showroom in Sydney, Australia. Culét has now become the largest seller of 3-carat+ natural diamonds in New Zealand.

Read more: About Culét Jewellery

Ethically sourced diamonds

With Culét, you can rest assured your diamonds are 100% conflict free. Culét diamonds are sourced from registered diamond merchants that adhere to the strict global standards set by the international Kimberly Process.

With the 4Cs of diamond quality in mind: cut, colour, clarity, and carat, Culét sources the best GIA-certified diamond for each individual piece.

Scott’s experience allows him to bring out the best in each diamond as he understands what specifications diamonds need to achieve maximum brilliance. This allows Culét to work with a range of budgets to deliver the best for their customers at competitive pricing.

Read more here: Diamond Source

Customer service experience

Popping the question becomes less nerve-wracking with a ring you can present with pride. The team at Culét approaches each customer with curiosity to take them through the process of designing and creating the perfect piece of jewellery for them.

Through attentive service and craftsmanship, Culét gets it right the first time. The team love hearing from customers who catch their partner staring, entranced by the diamond on their finger months after the proposal. That’s the Culét difference; personal customer service and bespoke design to create pieces that will be cherished for life. Culét’s jewellery is also backed by a lifetime guarantee, so customers know they are getting the best in quality.

Online concierge service

Culét’s Online Concierge service takes potential customers through a 4-step process from ideation to proposal. The team has guided thousands of nervous customers through this exciting time and shares essential tips for a smoother proposal process. With advice on measurement, design, ring style, and proposal, the Online Concierge Service helps ‘gents’ get up to speed with all the information they need before popping the question. They even have a guide to help work out a partner’s ring size (without them knowing) and will soon have an online showroom to make visualising that dream ring even easier.

Read more: Online Concierge

Showroom locations

Culét has showrooms in New Zealand and Australia and delivers nationwide. Their showrooms can be found at:

158 Jervois Road Herne Bay, Auckland 1011, New Zealand

Shop 4B, 50 Macleay Street Elizabeth Bay Sydney 2011, Australia

Here, the qualified team will meet with you to talk about your jewellery design needs and guide you through the process. For quality, ethically sourced bespoke jewellery that will last a lifetime, book your appointment with the Culét team today.

© Scoop Media

