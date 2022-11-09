Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Payments Industry Challenged To Step Up The Innovation

Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 11:11 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

Stakeholders in the New Zealand payments industry have been challenged to step up to ensure the country does not fall further behind in advancing our money and payments landscape at the risk of international innovation challenging New Zealand’s interests.

"My overarching message is that we are all working and living in a period of substantive change — one that offers enormous opportunity if embraced, and potentially greater risk if it is not,” said Karen Silk, Assistant Governor speaking at the Payments NZ “The Point” conference in Auckland this morning.

“We do not yet have scalable electronic, instant, peer-to-peer payments, and our lack of real time systems for retail payments positions us as an outlier amongst OECD countries. This slow pace of implementing promising developments is an issue for our economy, because we could become more digitally competitive, including by nurturing our home-grown fintechs in this space. And, as a society, we may see significant benefit through increased domestic competition and efficiency savings in the payment space and in the wider financial system.

“We can all do better: lingering reliance on legacy systems, failure to understand regulatory impetus and focus, and limitations in the co-ordination and provision of regulatory support for innovation are inhibiting real progress,” said Ms Silk.

Ms Silk pointed to recent law changes, financial regulators’ determination to provide a one-stop shop for financial technology (fintech) firms, and system level work to improve cross-border payments and get domestic inter-bank payments working seven days a week as positive steps.

However, she also saw challenges arising from new players “unwittingly” introducing design or technology risks, avoiding New Zealand regulation, or undermining the role of central bank money whether cash or a possible Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) which we continue to research.

Today we have published a paper describing the current state of the New Zealand payments system, and it will publish another early next month consulting through until March 2023 on the potential need to regulate private cryptoassets.

Meanwhile, Ms Silk said the Reserve Bank remained committed to improving efficiency and resilience in the cash system to ensure it continued to give choice in payments for everyone, along with financial and social inclusion for those that rely on it. It was planning small live experiments next year looking at different ways to expand the role of merchants in the cash system.

“This could include supporting merchants to recycle cash at point-of-sale; remunerating them for cash out services; facilitating frequent, affordable cash delivery and collection for merchants; and consolidation within the cash system with the creation of utility entities,” said Ms Silk.

More information

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



James Cook University: New Dates For Māori Settlement Of Aotearoa

New archaeological research has provided a much more precise timeline for Māori settlement of Aotearoa (New Zealand) - with human settlement taking place as early as the mid- 13th century... More>>

MIA: High Global Prices Drive Export Values For New Zealand Red Meat But Challenges Lie Ahead

High global prices continue to drive export growth for New Zealand red meat with the value of exports to almost all major markets increasing during September, however there are signs of a slow-down in some key markets... More>>


University Of Auckland: Climate Change To Alter Heights Of New Zealand Waves, Modelling Shows
Climate change may reduce the heights of New Zealand’s waves from today’s levels in autumn and summer and increase wave heights in spring and winter, according to modelling... More>>



Financial Services Council: Welcomes News Of Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr’s Reappointment

FSC CEO Richard Klipin said, “The FSC has worked closely with the Reserve Bank over the past few years and it has a critical role to play in the stability and confidence of the financial system... More>>


Westpac: Well Positioned To Support Customers

“We’ve sought to turn more Kiwis into customers through great service and competitive offers. This has translated into good growth in mortgage and business lending market share in the past six months.”.. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 