Growth In Companies Backing A Renewable Gas Future

Membership of GasNZ has increased in the past year as New Zealand entrepreneurs, innovators and engineers set up companies that use their skills to increase supply of renewable gases.

GasNZ welcomed three new members this quarter; Hydrogen company H2X, biogas company Ecogas, and major gas retailer Contact Energy. The organisation has gathered even more associate members who want to make sure they are part of the new sector.

GasNZ Chief Executive Janet Carson says New Zealand innovators are attracted by the excitement of building a whole new category of renewable energy.

“Gas is changing and it will take a mix of gas energy to get Aotearoa to net zero carbon.

“Our new members have doubled over the last year. New Zealand companies are recognising the benefits of belonging to a collective that is future focussed and the opportunities the association provides to collaborate with likeminded businesses.

“The Government’s forthcoming Gas Transition Plan considers transition pathways for the fossil gas sector such as renewable gases. GasNZ is focussed on these opportunities, while ensuring natural gas and LPG remains available to the million plus, direct gas users, as we make the switch,” she says.

GasNZ expects gas transformation to include a move from natural gas to renewable natural gas, made from food and plant waste and chemically identical to its fossil gas counterpart. Renewable natural gas and natural gas can be blended with hydrogen up to 20% and is expected to be immediately compatible with New Zealand’s existing gas infrastructure.

“Our pipes and appliances are already set up to use renewable natural gas. Kiwi homes will eventually be able to use renewable natural gas just by switching on the stove.

“Innovators are getting alongside traditional gas and LPG retailer on the prospect of good rewards as the renewable industry grows to get Aotearoa to net zero carbon,” says Carson.

Ecogas General Manager, Alzbeta Bouskova, says there is significant untapped potential for renewable gas in New Zealand produced from organic residues currently disposed to landfills or used as a low value product.

“Our new biogas plant in Reporoa will be able to supply around 9000 homes with net carbon zero gas, biomethane. We plan to replicate this across the country, our plants processing organic waste and supplying homes, vehicles, and industry with renewable gas energy.

“A renewable gas mandate is one of the tools the Government can use to give assurance that our work to decarbonise the country’s gas is recognised and supported,” Bouskova says.

H2X director Tom Wiseman says it provides services to establish and maintain the growing number of hydrogen systems around New Zealand.

“Our vision is interconnected energy and gas infrastructure, using green hydrogen to supplement up to 20% of a biogas and natural gas mix. This will increase the renewable gas supply to Kiwi households and businesses, offering versatility for the entire energy network.”

GasNZ’s renewable push is supported by Contact Energy who is exploring a range of low carbon energy approaches in the future, including the potential of the world’s first large-scale green hydrogen plant in Southland.

*”Renewable Gas” describes a family of gases including biogas, bioLPG, green hydrogen, and renewable natural gas. Usually, renewable gases are produced from a wide range of organic waste such as livestock manure, sewage, municipal solid waste, landfill and food waste.

