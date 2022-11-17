Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Producer Prices Increase In The September 2022 Quarter

Thursday, 17 November 2022, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Producer output and input prices have increased in the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

In the September 2022 quarter prices received by producers of goods and services (outputs) increased 1.6 percent compared with the June 2022 quarter. Prices paid by producers of goods and services (inputs) increased 0.8 percent over the same period.

“Although the majority of industries had price increases, the electricity and gas supply industry had significant price decreases,” business prices delivery manager Bryan Downes said.

“Lower prices in the electricity and gas supply industry were due to favourable generation conditions such as high hydro lake levels.”

