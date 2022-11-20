Best Of Natural Awards People’s Choice Winner Announcement

Wellington skincare brand Antipodes has been voted winner of the Best of Natural Awards People’s Choice for 2022.

The 2022 Best of Natural Awards, held in partnership with Good magazine and HealthPost, attracted more than 400 entries across six categories and 36 category winners selected.

The public were then able to vote on their favourite brand from the 36 winners with more than 8000 people casting their vote.

“Antipodes were the undisputed favourite of the People’s Choice Award coming in 810 votes ahead of the second highest polling brand, and securing 22 per cent of the vote,” says Good editor Carolyn Enting. “It was great to see so many people participate in the public voting forum and have their say.”

It makes it a triple win for Antipodes which was also a winner in the Skincare & Make-up category of the Best of Natural Awards for its Avocado Pear Nourishing Night Cream (Best Face Moisturiser) and Aura Mānuka Honey Mask (Best Face Mask).

Antipodes founder Elizabeth Barbalich says it’s moments like this that make all the hard work worth it.

The People’s Choice category was not just about clean beauty, but the best and brightest across New Zealand’s natural health and eco-living. “We were up against some amazing brands, which makes the award even sweeter,” she says.

Antipodes Avocado Pear Nourishing Night Cream and Aura Mānuka Honey Mask use ultra-clean, New Zealand-grown ingredients, such as premium mānuka honey, wild-harvested from the Wairarapa; Vinanza® Grape extract, a by-product of grapes grown in Marlborough vineyards; pōhutukawa bloom, sustainably harvested in the North Island; and avocado oil from Kerikeri.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Antipodes, from our natural ingredients, our production right here in New Zealand, to our recyclable glass and aluminium packaging. So we are delighted to be recognised by the Best of Natural Awards, and winning the coveted People’s Choice Award is extra special,” says Barbalich. “It’s a sure sign that our devotees, who mean so much to us, appreciate our plant-powered formulas and our ethos.”

The Best of Natural Awards sets the standard for excellence in natural, ethical, and sustainable health and wellness.

