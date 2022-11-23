Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ryman Healthcare Top Again In Quality Service Awards

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 4:08 pm
Ryman Healthcare


Ryman Healthcare is the overall winner in the 2023 Reader’s Digest Quality Service Award in the retirement villages category, its eighth win since 2015.

The awards are based on surveys of consumers, and the aim is to recognise companies who deliver outstanding customer service.

The winners are chosen from a survey of 1,620 New Zealanders across 35 categories.

Reader’s Digest editor-in-chief Louise Waterson said COVID lockdowns heavily impacted businesses during the year.

“Yet the customer service teams of businesses listed as Quality Service Award winners for 2023 rallied, building success by placing their customers’ needs at the centre of all business responses.

“This year has witnessed a greater focus and determination among customer service teams to ensure their customers’ needs, no matter how complex, are resolved quickly and with trouble-free solutions. For the award-winning businesses this means successfully delivering assistance in an innovative and savvy manner, while at the same time remaining approachable simply by upholding levels of kindness and understanding as central to assisting individual customers properly.”

Ryman Healthcare New Zealand Chief Executive Cheyne Chalmers said the win reflected a huge amount of work by Ryman’s more than 6,000 team members.

“Service is something we take pride in, and the best reward is always seeing the delight our residents and their families take in what we do.

“They’re great at telling us how much they appreciate what our teams do, and this award is the icing on the cake.’’

“It’s a lovely tribute to our team, and I’d like to say thanks to everyone who works at Ryman for their commitment which is so consistent.’’

Ryman has been providing the best of retirement living and aged care in New Zealand since 1984. Its New Zealand villages are home to more than 12,000 residents and the team delivers more than 7 million hours of care each year.

Ryman was also named Reader’s Digest Most Trust Brand in the aged care and retirement villages sector this year for the eighth time.

About Ryman Healthcare: Ryman was founded in 1984 and has become one of New Zealand’s largest listed companies. The company owns and operates 45 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia which are home to more than 13,900 residents and the company employs 6,800 staff.

