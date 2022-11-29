Journey Management App GetHomeSafe Wins Innovation Category At The Grand Business South Awards.

On Friday 18th November 2022 the inaugural Grand Business South Awards was held in Ōtepoti Dunedin, Aotearoa New Zealand.

GetHomeSafe were selected as one of three finalists in two categories; Innovation and Excellence in Science and Technology, winning the Innovation Award. This Award recognises a business that has enhanced its success through innovation – both in thinking and implementing the idea.

The judges found that GetHomeSafe had a unique innovative suite that had been developed to solve a problem in a variety of industries, notably the transport and logistics sector throughout NZ.

GetHomeSafe (GHS) is a world-class Software as a Service company passionate about giving business leaders confidence in answering the important questions; ‘Where is my team? and Are they OK?’

GHS ensures the safety of lone workers to give peace of mind, providing real-time information about where your team are going, how long they expect to take, their intended destination and access to a simple alerting sequence in case of distress, making sure workers are getting ‘Home Safe’ every day.

The innovation recognized, specific to the award, was GetHomeSafe’s Journey Management product, designed for the Livestock transport sector and recently endorsed by Waka Kotahi (NZTA), Worksafe, the New Zealand Police and ACC. “Innovation is at the very heart of GetHomeSafe and is known to be one of the most effective, easy-to-use, and affordable Welfare Monitoring Platforms out there on the Global market today” stated Boyd Peacock CEO GetHomeSafe.

“The innovation is in the platforms ability to automate data traffic and to do this across a vast number of devices, coverage options and have them all in the one standardised format, in the one platform for monitoring and reporting”.

“We provide modern, secure, user-friendly technology to thousands of people across the globe, from right here in Aotearoa New Zealand. Included are some of the most trusted International businesses, Government Organisations and not-for-profits, this award is for both our team and our customers. We have enabled our customers to transform how they treat Health, Safety and Wellbeing within their Organisations to the benefit of both their staff and stakeholders”.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the Otago Business School, Professor Robin Gauld; “As the sponsor of the Innovation Award, we are delighted to see the GetHomeSafe team win considering all the mahi they have put in over the past year,”

“At Otago Business School, we believe in building on the ‘new‘ and are ourselves constantly looking to innovate. This means encouraging out-of-the box thinking, exploring problem solving strategies, and incorporating workplace diversity in our efforts and so it is great to see like-mindedness in the strategies of the GetHomeSafe team as well.

“Congratulations team and we look forward to seeing all the exciting initiatives you might deliver on in the coming year!”

Rachel Lehen, Managing Director at Fit for Duty who has worked closely with GetHomeSafe on their combined solution; "We are very excited to be working alongside the team at GetHomeSafe to deliver an industry leading integration of our fatigue & welfare management systems. By incorporating the Fatigue Manager into the GHS dashboard and worker activity check in, we can now offer an objective way to make sure that all workers are Fit for Duty before they commence any safety sensitive task. We see a very bright future for the application of this combined solution and we are thrilled for the GHS team for taking out the Grand Business South Innovation Award. Without doubt this solution is going to assist our clients with getting their staff home safely to their families at the end of each day".

Dom Kalasih, General Manager of Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand says he’s “extremely proud that Transporting New Zealand is playing a lead role in the innovative Livestock Fatigue Trial currently underway that involves Get Home Safe”. He thinks science, technology and communications have developed in ways that very few predicted possible 20 years ago, and these developments will now enable a quantum leap improvement in how the risk of fatigue is managed.

“I’m also absolutely rapt that this trial is being undertaken in such a collaborative way with close involvement from regulators Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and WorkSafe, several livestock transport operators, subject matter experts like Fit for Duty and great technology partners like Get Home Safe and AlertMeter.

The potential difference that this trial can make to not only road transport but also to many other operational activities is massive. Everyone in the trial is really engaged however I’m not sure that some of the trialists really appreciate the significance and wide-reaching implications of this work that make it so special and exciting”.

Perhaps what’s even more extraordinary with this trial is that in addition to reducing risk at work Dom believes it will improve the quality of life for workers while not at work.

Head of Marketing Bex Twemlow advised “We’re not done yet! We will continue to Innovate and support organisations to deliver on their duty of care; to Get people Home Safe wherever they may be in the world”.

