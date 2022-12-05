Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Step Forward For Port Safety By Employers, Unions And Government Agencies

Monday, 5 December 2022, 10:45 am
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

Safety on ports took an important step forward today when employers, unions, the Port Industry Association and government regulators - working together as the Port Health and Safety Leadership Group - published detailed guidelines for setting up a fatigue risk management system.

The Chair of the Leadership Group, Maritime NZ Chief Executive, Kirstie Hewlett, said the formation of the Port Health and Safety Leadership Group, and its collective leadership across the sector, is critical to improving safety on Ports, and the Leadership Group is proud to release the fatigue guidelines, which will be the first of many outputs from the Leadership Group.

"Massey University’s Sleep/Wake Research Centre was involved in helping to develop the guidelines, by providing expertise around the science of fatigue and how it affects people’s bodies and minds, using the latest New Zealand and international research."

Napier Port General Manager Marine and Cargo, Adam Harvey, who is leading the tripartite working group implementing the Guidelines, said it was agreed by the Leadership Group that fatigue is an issue that requires active work across the sector.

"Importantly, publishing the guidelines is only the beginning of the port industry working together to manage the risk of harm from fatigue," Mr Harvey said.

"Across the industry, we are making a commitment to our workers and their families. We want all organisations employing workers on ports to have at least started a fatigue risk management system by September next year. We will be providing training, education and resources to support the guidelines."

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary, Craig Harrison, said having unions as part of the Leadership Group, providing worker’s experience and perspectives, has been crucial in the design of the Guidelines.

"The Guidelines show what the different parts of the sector can do together taking a tripartite leadership approach and we are looking forward to supporting their promotion and implementation to keep workers safe" Mr Harrison said.

The Leadership Group is currently preparing other actions, including to recommend to Ministers, on how to continue to improve Port health and safety.

The guidelines

Building a Fatigue Risk Management System: Good practice guidelines for the ports industry are on Leadership Group members’ websites including the Port Industry Association and Maritime NZ and via WorkSafe.

The guidelines focus on understanding what fatigue is, the science behind it and how to implement a fatigue risk management system. Usefully, it includes 16 appendices, which are examples and templates that organisations can adapt and use.

The audience for the guidelines is business owners, health and safety managers, health and safety representatives and others involved in the operation of the business.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Tertiary Education Union: “Extraordinarily Damaging” Strike To Continue At University Of Auckland
The wait continues for some Waipapa Taumata Rau | University of Auckland students who have still not received their final grades as academic staff who are members of Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union extend their strike again... More>>


MBIE: Applications To Initiate A Fair Pay Agreement Open

The Fair Pay Agreements system comes into effect on 1 December, which means eligible unions can start the process to initiate a Fair Pay Agreement. They will need to apply to the Chief Executive of MBIE for approval to begin bargaining for a specific occupation or industry... More>>

Sponsored: Tips For Moving To Australia From New Zealand
Are you thinking of moving from the land of the long white cloud to the Green and Gold? In 2021, up to 2,700 Kiwis moved over to Australia, reversing a trend where Aussies came over here... More>>


FSC: Almost 70% Of Kiwis Would Struggle To Support Loved Ones Should The Worst Happen
In a cost of living crisis and rising interest rates, many Kiwis are struggling to get by. Alarmingly, New Zealanders are also significantly underinsured, putting their loved ones at risk... More>>



Statistics: New Homes Consented Per 1,000 Residents Continues To Rise
The national number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents was 9.8 in the year ended October 2022, up from 9.4 in the previous year, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 