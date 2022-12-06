Building Activity Continues To Rise

The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.8 percent in the September 2022 quarter, compared with the June 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Residential building activity rose 3.1 percent in the September 2022 quarter, while non-residential building activity rose 4.9 percent.

“In the September 2022 quarter, building activity increased across the majority of building types and regions,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

