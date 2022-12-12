GO Rentals - First Car Rental Company In NZ To Be Toitū Net Carbonzero Certified

GO Rentals is taking the right step towards pioneering sustainability in the car rental sector. The Kiwi owned company are proud to now be Toitū net Carbonzero recertified, accurately measuring the greenhouse gas footprint of their business.

GO Rentals is committed to managing and reducing its GHG emissions and they have been validated in line with Toitū net carbonzero programme requirements.

The company is setting the benchmark within the industry, in the hopes to see change.

‘’GO is committed to innovation and investing in climate action. We are thrilled to now be Toitū net Carbonzero recertified. It is a lengthily, robust achievement and one we do not take lightly.

As a company within the travel and tourism industry this is a crucial and pioneering step forward within the car rental sector. As travel is well and truly open, there are more people travelling impacting the effect on the environment, therefore Toitū measuring our GHG emissions is extremely important. We are proud to help minimise those impacts on future travel, paving the way for generations to come.

Looking ahead, we are currently focused on the following projects; Reducing our shuttle and staff vehicle fuel usage by moving their vehicles to hybrid or electric. Offsetting power usage with solar power by reducing the amount of electricity required from high emission sources and reviewing and managing our recycling programs by reducing waste to landfill.’’ James Dalglish, COO GO Rentals.

The projects GO Rentals support for Toitū are – Amayo wind power project in Nicaragua, and Waipuna Bush, New Zealand.

GO Rentals is paving the way in the Car Rental Industry in terms of climate change action being New Zealand’s first rental car business to partner with CarbonClick earlier in this year.

When customers rent a vehicle with GO Rentals, they get the opportunity to offset their emissions with CarbonClick – reducing the impact of their drive. High quality carbon offsets help mitigate climate change and lower the environmental impact of fossil fuel emissions.

Customers can offset their carbon emissions during the booking process and can calculate their driving footprint by offsetting via the website.

GO Rentals are committed to doing their bit for sustainable tourism in New Zealand.

GO Rentals have proudly committed to the Tiaki promise – a commitment to care for New Zealand (people and place) now and for future generations. They pledge to support the key pillars of the initiative and as a business, are working to ensure they ‘care and protect’ our beautiful country and take responsibility to educate and inform their customers. People are a core focus of what GO Rentals do and enhancing their overall experience is essential, especially being a key gateway to NZ roads and destinations.

The car rental company also own a growing fleet of Tesla’s. By choosing to rent a fully electric Tesla vehicle, your carbon emissions will be 10 times lower than a standard petrol car.

The Kiwi owned company also proudly do their bit to support local communities in New Zealand and abroad supporting gold standard climate projects such as:

The Wind Power Project in India

Everdale Human Induced Regeneration in Cobar, New South Wales, Australia

Banks Peninsula Forever Forest in Canterbury

Sichuan Household Biogas Programme in China

About GO Rentals:

GO Rentals is a Kiwi owned and operated car rental company. As trusted local experts with

24 years of experience in the travel industry, their focus on technology, innovation and visitor experience has seen them grow from a small family owned business, to a multi-award winning national brand.

GO Rentals currently has eight branches nationwide, Including Auckland (City and Airport), Waiheke, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, Queenstown and Dunedin.

Kiwi consumers acknowledged GO Rentals as New Zealand's favourite car rental provider

2022. GO Rentals was the clear winner of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers being the only company to earn a top 5-Star award for Overall Satisfaction.

