Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ending Of Fuel Discount Package A Kick In The Guts For Transport Industry

Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 2:20 pm
Press Release: la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

Transporting New Zealand says the Government’s announcement that it will axe the transport support package next year is a kick in the guts for the transport industry.

Chief executive Nick Leggett says the changes will hurt both road transport businesses and consumers already struggling with rising costs and high inflation.

Road user charge (RUC) discounts will end as planned on January 31. The petrol tax cut has been extended until the end of March, but the subsidy will halve from the end of February.

Half-price public transport will also end on March 31, although it will still apply to people with community service cards.

Leggett says the industry has been totally ignored and kiwis will be hit hard in the pocket.

"Everything that travels on the back of a truck - and that is most things - will go up and add to inflation. That’s going to hit families and businesses who are already struggling.

"There should have been no debate - extend the transport support package to get New Zealanders through a tough time, until inflation starts to drop to below 6%. We know that inflation is likely to rise again in the first quarter of 2023. This was not the time to remove the support," Leggett says.

He says, however, the industry acknowledges that the Government heeded the call to bring in the transport package.

"This discount helped keep the cost of transport down, meaning less costs were passed down to consumers. Sadly, people can expect all costs to go up starting early next year."

The trucking industry carries 93% of freight and has repeatedly warned that fuel prices will continue to be volatile for a long period to come. Geo-politics and war will still disrupt supply into the future.

"We need a strong road transport sector and supply chain to help grow our economy out of recession and lower inflation. Today’s decision runs contrary to that."

Transporting New Zealand says the pressure on families will be too much as inflation is projected to rise again and remain high in 2023.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Westpac: Regional Roundup, December 2022
Regions with a high exposure to export markets, particularly agriculture/horticulture and foreign tourism, will generally fare better than those that don’t... More>>


QV: House Prices Slide Into Summer, Capping Off Another Crazy Year For The Market
The residential property market’s downward trajectory continues as the end of the year draws near, with home values falling further from January to November than they have in more than 15 years... More>>



University of Auckland: Microplastics In Auckland’s Air Equal 3 Million Plastic Bottles Per Year, Study Suggests
Researchers from the University of Auckland calculated that 74 metric tonnes of microplastics are dropping out of the atmosphere onto the city annually, the equivalent of more than 3 million plastic bottles falling from the sky... More>>


Statistics: Annual Current Account Deficit Widens To $29.7 Billion 
The annual current account deficit was $29.7 billion (7.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) in the year ended 30 September 2022, $13.3 billion wider than in the year ended 30 September 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics New Zealand: International Travel: October 2022
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 