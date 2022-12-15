STAAH Appoints Amanda Armstrong To Its Board Of Directors

Amanda brings more than 20 years of experience leading sales across Xero, CCH Software and as Chief Revenue Officer at Vend

A leading cloud-based hospitality software provider, STAAH has announced Amanda Armstrong as an independent director to its Board of Directors effective 1st September 2022. Amanda joins STAAH to help guide the company’s vision and mission to become the technology partner of choice for hoteliers via its channel manager, website booking engine, online review management system and gift voucher system.

Amanda has more than 20 years of experience across the full spectrum of revenue generation, including sales, marketing, technology, people and strategy. Following executive roles at Xero, Vend and Crimson Education as a sales and marketing leader, she now works with tech companies to help them scale and grow revenue globally.

“Amanda’s deep sales and technology experience and leadership roles scaling multi-million dollar businesses at various stages and sizes will be a valuable addition to our board of directors,” says Craig Norris - Chairman of the Board

“In the past couple of years, we’ve added extensive experience to our senior leadership, executive team and board. We are excited by the collective expertise they bring to STAAH as we transform hospitality businesses through our technology and position the company for long-term growth and profitability,” he adds.

“To be joining STAAH at this point is incredibly exciting,” says Amanda. “The company’s resilience through the pandemic and the disruption it brought to the hospitality industry is a testament to the relevance of its technology solutions. Having worked with a number of technology companies over the years, I recognise STAAH’s potential to become a global leader.”

Amanda Armstrong will serve alongside Shawn Hamman as an independent director to STAAH's Board of Directors.

About STAAH

STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in innovative cloud-based solutions that simplify hospitality operations and open a world of online commerce for accommodation providers of all sizes. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, an industry pioneer, STAAH’s technology suite comprises channel management, direct bookings, online reviews management and gift voucher management system. Our passionate and diverse team is based across New Zealand, Australia, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and UK providing 24/7/365 support and service to our network of more than 13000+ accommodation partners worldwide. Our quest for delivering high-quality solutions that deliver results is recognised by industry partners in the form of Airbnb Badge, Booking.com and Expedia Preferred Partner. We are a New Zealand FernMark Licensee.

