Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

STAAH Appoints Amanda Armstrong To Its Board Of Directors

Thursday, 15 December 2022, 10:12 am
Press Release: STAAH

Amanda brings more than 20 years of experience leading sales across Xero, CCH Software and as Chief Revenue Officer at Vend

A leading cloud-based hospitality software provider, STAAH has announced Amanda Armstrong as an independent director to its Board of Directors effective 1st September 2022. Amanda joins STAAH to help guide the company’s vision and mission to become the technology partner of choice for hoteliers via its channel manager, website booking engine, online review management system and gift voucher system.

Amanda has more than 20 years of experience across the full spectrum of revenue generation, including sales, marketing, technology, people and strategy. Following executive roles at Xero, Vend and Crimson Education as a sales and marketing leader, she now works with tech companies to help them scale and grow revenue globally.

“Amanda’s deep sales and technology experience and leadership roles scaling multi-million dollar businesses at various stages and sizes will be a valuable addition to our board of directors,” says Craig Norris - Chairman of the Board

“In the past couple of years, we’ve added extensive experience to our senior leadership, executive team and board. We are excited by the collective expertise they bring to STAAH as we transform hospitality businesses through our technology and position the company for long-term growth and profitability,” he adds.

“To be joining STAAH at this point is incredibly exciting,” says Amanda. “The company’s resilience through the pandemic and the disruption it brought to the hospitality industry is a testament to the relevance of its technology solutions. Having worked with a number of technology companies over the years, I recognise STAAH’s potential to become a global leader.”

Amanda Armstrong will serve alongside Shawn Hamman as an independent director to STAAH's Board of Directors.

About STAAH

STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in innovative cloud-based solutions that simplify hospitality operations and open a world of online commerce for accommodation providers of all sizes. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, an industry pioneer, STAAH’s technology suite comprises channel management, direct bookings, online reviews management and gift voucher management system. Our passionate and diverse team is based across New Zealand, Australia, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and UK providing 24/7/365 support and service to our network of more than 13000+ accommodation partners worldwide. Our quest for delivering high-quality solutions that deliver results is recognised by industry partners in the form of Airbnb Badge, Booking.com and Expedia Preferred Partner. We are a New Zealand FernMark Licensee.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from STAAH on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Westpac: Regional Roundup, December 2022
Regions with a high exposure to export markets, particularly agriculture/horticulture and foreign tourism, will generally fare better than those that don’t... More>>


QV: House Prices Slide Into Summer, Capping Off Another Crazy Year For The Market
The residential property market’s downward trajectory continues as the end of the year draws near, with home values falling further from January to November than they have in more than 15 years... More>>



University of Auckland: Microplastics In Auckland’s Air Equal 3 Million Plastic Bottles Per Year, Study Suggests
Researchers from the University of Auckland calculated that 74 metric tonnes of microplastics are dropping out of the atmosphere onto the city annually, the equivalent of more than 3 million plastic bottles falling from the sky... More>>


Statistics: Annual Current Account Deficit Widens To $29.7 Billion 
The annual current account deficit was $29.7 billion (7.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) in the year ended 30 September 2022, $13.3 billion wider than in the year ended 30 September 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics New Zealand: International Travel: October 2022
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 