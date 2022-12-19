Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Apple Industry Appoints Two New Directors To Board

Monday, 19 December 2022, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

NZ Apples and Pears Inc. (NZAPI) is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Craig Betty, and Mr Cameron Bagrie to its board.

Craig Betty replaces Peter Landon-Lane, who is stepping down in early 2023. He will serve as a director for the remaining term of Mr Landon-Lane’s tenure, which ends in August 2023, and will be eligible for re-election to the board at that time.

Craig joined T&G as Director Operations in October 2019. He leads T&G’s growing operations for apples and berries, including operational R&D, post-harvest and supply chain operations, and has global accountability for continuous improvement and quality standards and frameworks. Craig has extensive experience in operations and supply chain management, having previously been Chief Operating Officer for Westland Milk Products, and General Manager Operations for Fonterra.

Cameron Bagrie is appointed to the board as our second independent director, the rules of the Society allow for two independent directors. A decision was made some time ago to use this appointment to widen the skill base of the board.

Cameron is the Managing Director of Bagrie Economics and a regular economic commentator. Other ventures include Chaperon - helping businesses navigate banking. He was formerly Chief Economist of ANZ. He is a board member of Te Waka - Waikato Economic Development Agency, and Life Education New Zealand.

The two new directors join Cameron Taylor, Jackie van der Voort, John Allen, Lesley Wilson, Catherine Wedd and Evan Heywood on the board, along with independent director and board chairman, Richard Punter.

NZAPI board chair Richard Punter says the wide ranging and deep economics, and commercial/operational expertise our two new directors bring, will be immensely valuable to the organisation in the face of the serious logistical, labour, and legislative challenges confronting the industry in the immediate future.

