Strategic Defence Sponsors Security Guard Of The Year Award At 2022 NZSA Security Awards

Strategic Defence, a leading provider of defence and security solutions in New Zealand, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Security Guard of the Year Award at the 2022 New Zealand Security Association (NZSA) Security Awards. This prestigious award recognizes the exceptional achievements and contributions of security guards in the industry and highlights the importance of professionalism, dedication, and excellence in the field.

The 2022 Security Officer of the Year Award was presented to Keith Forster, a security guard from Armourguard Security, at the NZSA Security Awards ceremony held on September 16th, 2022. Mr Forster received the award in recognition of his outstanding service, dedication, and commitment to the security and safety of his clients and the community. Mr Foster also picked up the Ian Dick Memorial Award for Security Professional of the Year.

"We are honoured to sponsor the Security Officer of the Year Award and to recognize the valuable contributions of security guards like Keith Forster to our society," said Phil Charles, Managing Director of Strategic Defence. "Security guards play a vital role in protecting our people, businesses, and communities, and deserve our appreciation and respect. We are proud to support and celebrate the achievements of these dedicated professionals."

Keith Forster has been working as a security guard for over 20 years and has gained a reputation for his professionalism, reliability, and customer service. He has consistently exceeded the expectations of his clients and supervisors and has demonstrated a strong commitment to his work and the security industry.

The Security Guard of the Year Award is just one of the many awards presented at the NZSA Security Awards, which recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals and companies in the security industry. The awards ceremony, held annually in September, is a key event in the security calendar, and brings together professionals from across the sector to network, learn, and celebrate their achievements.

"The NZSA Security Awards are a great way to recognize and celebrate the hard work and dedication of security professionals in New Zealand," said Phil. "We are proud to sponsor the Security Guard of the Year Award and to support the efforts of the NZSA to promote excellence and professionalism in the security industry. We look forward to continuing to support and work with the NZSA and the wider security community in the future."

With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Strategic Defence offers specialised defence, law-enforcement and security products and services to its customers throughout the country by holding strategic agreements with the manufacturers it represents. The company works with clients across the private and government sectors and is committed to helping its customers achieve their security goals and objectives. To learn more about Strategic Defence and their exclusive range of body armour and specialised gear , visit their website at https://strategicdefence.co.nz/.

