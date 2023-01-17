Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tatauranga Umanga Māori – Statistics On Māori Businesses: September 2022 Quarter 

Tuesday, 17 January 2023, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Tatauranga umanga Māori – Statistics on Māori businesses: September 2022 quarter presents information on one subset of Māori businesses that contribute to our country’s economy. This release includes data on Māori authorities and their subsidiaries. It does not cover all Māori businesses in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Key facts

Māori authorities are defined as businesses that receive, manage, and/or administer assets held in common ownership by iwi and Māori. Māori authorities are largely identified through their tax codes as registered with Inland Revenue.

In the September 2022 quarter 1,463 Māori authorities and subsidiaries were in the Tatauranga umanga Māori population. This population remains unchanged from the previous quarter.

All figures are actual values and are not adjusted for seasonal effects.

In the September 2022 quarter compared with the September 2021 quarter:

  • the total value of sales by Māori authorities was $952 million, down $86 million (8.3 percent)
  • the total value of purchases by Māori authorities was $716 million, up $95 million (15.3 percent)
  • the total number of filled jobs for Māori authorities was 11,830, up 280 jobs (2.4 percent)
  • the total value of earnings by employees of Māori authorities was $208 million, up $14 million (7.3 percent)
  • Māori authorities exported $179 million worth of goods, down $63 million (26 percent).

Note that movements between the September 2021 and September 2022 quarters may be impacted by COVID-19 restrictions during the September 2021 quarter. These include alert level changes affecting Auckland and Northland and increased border closures during that quarter.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

QV: Are Double-digit Construction Price Rises Finally Slowing?
The average cost of building a home in New Zealand’s main centres increased by 11.3% last year, but the good news is that the rising cost of construction appears to be slowing... More>>


University Of Auckland: Cosmic Factory’s Origins Revealed In Research
Scientists have shed new light on "factories" in outer space producing elements used in the creation of planets, galaxies, and life... More>>


Statistics: Multi-unit Homes Keep Consents At High Levels
There were 50,209 new homes consented in the year ended November 2022, up 3.2 percent compared with the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



CBAFF: Freight Industry Warns CO2 Shortage Is Severely Impacting Air Exports
Air cargo exports of New Zealand products are being severely impacted by the critical shortage of liquid CO2 and dry ice, says the industry body representing freight forwarders... More>>


Venture Taranaki: Taranaki Economy Steady Against Inflationary Headwinds
Taranaki regional development agency, Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki, have launched today the Summer 2022 edition of Taranaki Trends. The six-monthly publication... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 