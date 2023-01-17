Tatauranga Umanga Māori – Statistics On Māori Businesses: September 2022 Quarter

Tatauranga umanga Māori – Statistics on Māori businesses: September 2022 quarter presents information on one subset of Māori businesses that contribute to our country’s economy. This release includes data on Māori authorities and their subsidiaries. It does not cover all Māori businesses in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Key facts

Māori authorities are defined as businesses that receive, manage, and/or administer assets held in common ownership by iwi and Māori. Māori authorities are largely identified through their tax codes as registered with Inland Revenue.

In the September 2022 quarter 1,463 Māori authorities and subsidiaries were in the Tatauranga umanga Māori population. This population remains unchanged from the previous quarter.

All figures are actual values and are not adjusted for seasonal effects.

In the September 2022 quarter compared with the September 2021 quarter:

the total value of sales by Māori authorities was $952 million, down $86 million (8.3 percent)

the total value of purchases by Māori authorities was $716 million, up $95 million (15.3 percent)

the total number of filled jobs for Māori authorities was 11,830, up 280 jobs (2.4 percent)

the total value of earnings by employees of Māori authorities was $208 million, up $14 million (7.3 percent)

Māori authorities exported $179 million worth of goods, down $63 million (26 percent).

Note that movements between the September 2021 and September 2022 quarters may be impacted by COVID-19 restrictions during the September 2021 quarter. These include alert level changes affecting Auckland and Northland and increased border closures during that quarter.

