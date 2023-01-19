Household Income And Saving Increase In The September 2022 Quarter

Household saving increased 31.1 percent to $2.2 billion in the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Household saving shows how much households are saving out of their current disposable income. That is, current disposable income less current spending.

“Increases in incomes have meant that household saving increased during the September quarter, despite price rises and higher interest rates contributing to higher household spending,” national accounts institutional sector insights senior manager Paul Pascoe said.

