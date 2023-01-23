Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Silver Fern Farms Embraces TradeWindow Digital Trade Solution

Monday, 23 January 2023, 5:12 pm
Press Release: TradeWindow

TradeWindow (NZX: TWL), has confirmed an agreement to provide their Cube global trade platform solution to leading New Zealand meat producer Silver Fern Farms Ltd.

CEO AJ Smith says the scope of the new agreement means long standing customer Silver Fern Farms will be one of TradeWindow’s largest customers by revenue. Most of this will be generated through the new generation Cube global trade platform, rather than Prodoc, which the meat company has historically relied on.

Silver Fern Farms is a major exporter of natural grass-fed New Zealand lamb, beef and venison. It operates a network of 14 processing plants across New Zealand and generates annual revenues of around $3 billion from sales to over 60 countries and regions. Major markets include US, China, UK, Germany, Dubai, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea.

“Adoption of the Cube global trade platform by Silver Fern Farms confirms the particular strengths of this solution for primary industry exports where timeliness and quality are critical,” says Mr Smith.

The New Zealand beef industry has performed exceptionally well over recent years according to a new report out this week from Rabobank. Beef exports have grown by 94,000 tonnes or 21 per cent over the last five years and enjoyed strong pricing.

Growing demand from China, which is now New Zealand’s largest beef export market, has helped power this increase. Exports to China now account for close to 40 per cent of exports, representing a doubling from just 20 percent in 2017.

The agreement between TradeWindow and Silver Fern Farms is effective immediately.

© Scoop Media

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

