Resilient Māori Tech Sector Creates Opportunities For Aotearoa - Report

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 8:48 am
Press Release: Toi Hangarau

In the first ever Toi Hangarau: A Report on Māori-owned Technology Companies 2023 report, Māori-owned technology companies and founders share their data, experiences and successes in the tech sector.

The 107-page report paints a picture of an industry in its early stages, with an ecosystem of startups through to mature companies, and their funders and investors who want to make an impact in the sector

Toi Hangarau brings business, social, economic, environmental and cultural information together and provides critical benchmark data, analysis and insights on Māori-owned technology companies; their performance, activities and trajectories.

Featuring insights from 72 companies employing 1,310 people across Aotearoa, Toi Hangarau draws on 669 combined years of business experience.

“We intend for Toi Hangarau to be a constant benchmark for Māori-owned tech enterprises, and the funders and investors who help enable them, to have a clear view of the future opportunities, and invest wisely for the most valuable returns,” says the creator of Toi Hangarau, Paua Interface CEO Robyn Kamira (Te Rarawa).

To get a more nuanced insight into what drives Maori-owned tech enterprises, Toi Hangarau takes a deep dive into the top nine earners of the 72, and the founders of 16 successful companies, discovering their cultural levers, revenue ranges, markets they operate in, and alignment with global technology trends.

The report also makes recommendations to investors and funders on how they can support Māori tech companies to succeed and make significant impacts in the country’s economy and future workforces.

Corporate Partner Sponsors and Funders:

  • Pāua Interface Ltd (primary sponsor)
  • Angel Investors Association of New Zealand
  • Auckland Council | The Southern Initiative
  • Catalyst Cloud
  • Google NZ
  • Microsoft NZ
  • Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment
  • Ngāti Tamaterā Treaty Settlement Trust
  • NZTech
  • PwC NZ
  • Te Matarau

