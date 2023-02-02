Teltrac Communications Ltd Announces Changes To Shareholder And Board Structure – The Dawn Of A New Era For The Company

Teltrac Communications Ltd (trading as “Teltrac”) is pleased to announce changes to its shareholder and board structure. Four retired shareholders, Rex Boulden, Trevor Bromley, Graham Hutchison and Michelle McMaster have decided to sell their shares. The company would like to extend its sincere gratitude to these shareholders for their contributions and dedication to the company's growth and success.

The current board chair, Julie Millar, has also decided to step down from her position after four years. The company would like to express its deepest appreciation for Julie’s leadership and guidance during her tenure.

The remaining shareholders, Brian Theobald, Edd Shepherd and Maurits Roos, will continue to play an integral role in the company's future success as directors.

"We are grateful for the contributions of our existing shareholders and board chair and wish them all the best in their future endeavours," says Brian Theobald. "Three of our current executive leaders of Teltrac, Jonathon Collie, Michael Miles and Bart Brichau will become shareholders by March 1, 2023. The company is thrilled to welcome these experienced and talented individuals as directors. We look forward to the experience, knowledge, unique insights and perspectives they will bring to the board table.”

“We believe Teltrac has a bright future ahead, and the size and potential of our current and future projects reflects that confidence,” says Bart Brichau, Teltrac’s CEO. “The New Zealand datacentre, telecommunications, IoT and security markets are growing rapidly and we want to be at the forefront of this transformation. Our attention will focus on providing technology integration services and serve our customers better than ever before. We plan to invest in even better nationwide coverage, customer service and one-stop-shop for business technology services.”

