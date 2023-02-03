Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

How Can You Prepare For Flooding When A Warning Is Issued?

Friday, 3 February 2023, 10:07 am
Press Release: Supply Force

A flood protection company, Supply Force, has been fielding calls from homeowners and businesses concerned about flood damage. With repeated warnings to be prepared for further flooding, many people are left scrambling, unsure of what to do.

Managing Director Duncan McNeil says “When nature is at our mercy, we can feel powerless. Yet there is a practical solution to help protect your property - floodgates. In the past, people have used sandbags to contain floodwaters. The problem with sandbags is that they are heavy, expensive, time-consuming to build, and not very effective. You can only use them once, and you have to pay to dispose of them”.

In contrast, he says “flood gates can be installed in minutes by one person, meaning you’re almost guaranteed to be able to get it set up before flooding starts. Pretty much any adult can set up a flood barrier – it’s great for people who don’t have the ability to lift heavy sandbags”.They are made from non-permeable material and pressure fitted. You simply place the gate in the doorway and inflate the seal to create a watertight barrier. Seals can be easily replaced, so you can use your gate over and over again. They are quick to set-up and pack away and they store easily in a small place.


Central Auckland experienced its wettest month on record in January - breaking a 1869 record. With 539 mm of rain, the torrent shattered Auckland's previous record for the wettest day which recorded 420mm. The destruction was severe too, with over 200 homes red-stickered, close to 700 yellow-stickered and almost 1500 white-stickered. Roads have been closed, homes destroyed, and, most devastating of all, four lives have been lost due to the atmospheric river. But is this really a once in 200 year event? Do we have to prepare for it to happen again? Check out this article written by Marc Daalder, he summarises the Auckland flooding in five charts. He explains how temperature affects extreme weather events: “the atmosphere holds 7 percent more water for every degree it warms. We're at 1.1C of warming already” says Daalder. In a chart provided by NIWA, you can see how Auckland’s annual average air temperature has risen from 14.9C in 1963 to 16.9C in 2022. Floodgates may well become an essential part of our lives in the near future, as they provide fast and easy protection.
 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Supply Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>

Statistics NZ: Living Costs Increase For All Household Groups

The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 8.2% in 12 months to December 2022. More>>

Motor Trade Association: Beware Of Flood Damaged Vehicles In Private Sales

Aucklanders and people in Northern regions looking to buy a second-hand car through a private sale should get the vehicle thoroughly checked by a professional. More>>

Statistics: Unemployment Rate For December

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% in the December 2022 quarter, compared with 3.3% last quarter. More>>

MBIE: Fog Cannon Subsidy Applications Open

Applications are now open for the $4,000 fog cannon subsidy for small retail businesses. More>>

Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


Kiwibank: Relief For Customers Impacted By Flooding

Some of ways we might be able to help ease the financial pressure you may be experiencing. More>>


ASB: Scrapping Millions In Business And Personal Account Fees
ASB will charge $0 monthly fees on everyday business and personal accounts, removing more than $14 million in account fees over the coming year. More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: December 2022 Seasonally adjusted filled jobs down 0.1% to 2.32 million. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 