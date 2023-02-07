Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Inspiring Futures Grants Announced

Tuesday, 7 February 2023, 9:27 am
Press Release: Inspiring Futures Foundation

The first recipients of grants from the Inspiring Futures Foundation have been announced.

They include the development of a website and national network for women in the automotive industry, a student loan scheme, and a co-ordinator for a qualifications upgrade.

The Inspiring Futures Foundation was established to provide financial support for those working and studying in the automotive, transport and logistics, drilling, mining and quarrying, and gas industries. It has assets of around $25million, largely in managed funds.

Inspiring Futures Foundation convenor Sturrock Saunders says: “It is our aim to have the greatest impact to our stakeholder industries, learners and the learning environment.”

The successful grants from the first round of funding are:

  • Women in Automotive Collective to develop a New Zealand wide communication channel and national network for women in industry
  • The Outdoor Fabric Product Association of NZ to fund a co-ordinator to lead and contribute to a qualification upgrade, allowing a level 4 qualification
  • Auto Super Shoppe Academy to fund a student loan scheme and assist the Auto Super Shoppe Academy apply for NZQA accreditation and Private Training Enterprise status
  • Perform-X Aotearoa to implement a three-year Growing the Transport, Automotive and Freight Workforce Ecosystem Project to help industries and employers access the skilled workers they need to grow over the long term.

Natasha Callister, GM Lifestyle and DRIVEN at NZME, one of the members of the Women in Automotive Collective, says they’re really grateful to have received the grant.

“NZME is committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive culture and we are pleased to support the work of Women in Automotive New Zealand including through our automotive brand DRIVEN. This funding will go towards developing a platform for women in the industry where they can access relevant resources, be inspired by the career stories of others and join a network of other women in the industry. It will also act as a resource hub for automotive employers to support them in the recruitment and professional development of women."

Other partners in the collective include the Motor Trade Association, University of Otago, Coillision Repair Association, Motor Industry Association, and MITO/Te Pūkenga.

The Inspiring Futures Foundation also offers a range of scholarships, including the Janet Lane MNZM scholarship, named in honour of former Motor Industry Training Organisation (MITO) chief executive Janet Lane. The scholarship winners will be announced in February.

Grants are made twice a year, with the next round available in March 2023.

To see view the criteria and apply for funding, visit inspiringfutures.nz.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Inspiring Futures Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>

Statistics NZ: Living Costs Increase For All Household Groups

The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 8.2% in 12 months to December 2022. More>>

Motor Trade Association: Beware Of Flood Damaged Vehicles In Private Sales

Aucklanders and people in Northern regions looking to buy a second-hand car through a private sale should get the vehicle thoroughly checked by a professional. More>>

Statistics: Unemployment Rate For December

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% in the December 2022 quarter, compared with 3.3% last quarter. More>>

MBIE: Fog Cannon Subsidy Applications Open

Applications are now open for the $4,000 fog cannon subsidy for small retail businesses. More>>

Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


Kiwibank: Relief For Customers Impacted By Flooding

Some of ways we might be able to help ease the financial pressure you may be experiencing. More>>


ASB: Scrapping Millions In Business And Personal Account Fees
ASB will charge $0 monthly fees on everyday business and personal accounts, removing more than $14 million in account fees over the coming year. More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: December 2022 Seasonally adjusted filled jobs down 0.1% to 2.32 million. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 