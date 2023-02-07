Inspiring Futures Grants Announced

The first recipients of grants from the Inspiring Futures Foundation have been announced.

They include the development of a website and national network for women in the automotive industry, a student loan scheme, and a co-ordinator for a qualifications upgrade.

The Inspiring Futures Foundation was established to provide financial support for those working and studying in the automotive, transport and logistics, drilling, mining and quarrying, and gas industries. It has assets of around $25million, largely in managed funds.

Inspiring Futures Foundation convenor Sturrock Saunders says: “It is our aim to have the greatest impact to our stakeholder industries, learners and the learning environment.”

The successful grants from the first round of funding are:

Women in Automotive Collective to develop a New Zealand wide communication channel and national network for women in industry

to develop a New Zealand wide communication channel and national network for women in industry The Outdoor Fabric Product Association of NZ to fund a co-ordinator to lead and contribute to a qualification upgrade, allowing a level 4 qualification

to fund a co-ordinator to lead and contribute to a qualification upgrade, allowing a level 4 qualification Auto Super Shoppe Academy to fund a student loan scheme and assist the Auto Super Shoppe Academy apply for NZQA accreditation and Private Training Enterprise status

to fund a student loan scheme and assist the Auto Super Shoppe Academy apply for NZQA accreditation and Private Training Enterprise status Perform-X Aotearoa to implement a three-year Growing the Transport, Automotive and Freight Workforce Ecosystem Project to help industries and employers access the skilled workers they need to grow over the long term.

Natasha Callister, GM Lifestyle and DRIVEN at NZME, one of the members of the Women in Automotive Collective, says they’re really grateful to have received the grant.

“NZME is committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive culture and we are pleased to support the work of Women in Automotive New Zealand including through our automotive brand DRIVEN. This funding will go towards developing a platform for women in the industry where they can access relevant resources, be inspired by the career stories of others and join a network of other women in the industry. It will also act as a resource hub for automotive employers to support them in the recruitment and professional development of women."

Other partners in the collective include the Motor Trade Association, University of Otago, Coillision Repair Association, Motor Industry Association, and MITO/Te Pūkenga.

The Inspiring Futures Foundation also offers a range of scholarships, including the Janet Lane MNZM scholarship, named in honour of former Motor Industry Training Organisation (MITO) chief executive Janet Lane. The scholarship winners will be announced in February.

Grants are made twice a year, with the next round available in March 2023.

To see view the criteria and apply for funding, visit inspiringfutures.nz.

© Scoop Media

