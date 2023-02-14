Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Limited Power Restored To Hawkes Bay And Gisborne

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Transpower

 

Transpower has advised that it has been able to restore some power to parts of Hawkes Bay and Gisborne following the outage this morning resulting from Cyclone Gabrielle.

The restored power is not sufficient to power the whole of both regions, and the ability of local lines companies Unison Networks and Eastland Network to restore power to end users depends on the extent of damage to local networks.

Transpower does not have full visibility of that at this stage and communication with the local lines companies is limited because of the disruption to communication systems.

Transpower has bypassed its flooded Redclyffe substation to supply Unison Networks from its Fernhill substation. Unison is taking around 17 MW of electricity from the substation, enough to power around 17,000 households.

Eastland Network has been able to take around 10 MW from Genesis’ Tuai generator to supply parts of Gisborne and Wairoa. This is enough to supply around 10,000 houses.

Transpower continues to work with the local lines companies to provide more power for the rest of the region and repeats its earlier advice that it could take days or weeks to fully restore power.

