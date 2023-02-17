Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Relief Fund Set Up To Support Hawke’s Bay’s Horticultural And Agricultural Sectors

Friday, 17 February 2023, 2:59 pm
Press Release: TUMU Group

A relief fund for Hawke’s Bay’s horticultural and agricultural sectors has been started by local company TUMU Group, which has provided kick start funding of $100,000.

The group which includes TUMU Timbers, a major supplier of pallets and bins to these sectors, is encouraging other businesses to also contribute to the fund, following the wide-spread devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

TUMU Timbers General Manager James Truman said the hort and ag sectors are the backbone of the Hawke’s Bay economy and they would be hurting for a long time.

“Our local primary producers have a long road of recovery in front of them and we must support our local primary industry in their time of need,” said James. “We’re hopeful other businesses who have also been supported by this sector will also dig deep to help get it back on its feet.”

Funds will be collected and distributed through the Group’s registered charity. Anyone wanting to contribute to, or access the fund, can do so by contacting TUMU Group’s Marketing and Communications Manager Lisa Nairne atlisa.nairne@tumu.co.nz.

Regular updates will be published on the group’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages

