Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Appointments Strengthen KiwiRail Board

Monday, 27 February 2023, 4:09 pm
Press Release: KiwiRail

KiwiRail Chair David McLean has today announced former CentrePort CEO Liz Ward will be joining the KiwiRail Board on 1 May. Her appointment follows that of Rob Jager and Ed Sims who joined the Board earlier this year.

Welcoming the three new directors, Mr McLean noted the commercial acumen, operational expertise and strong governance experience that the three will bring to KiwiRail.

Rob Jager has a wealth of executive, industry and board experience, following a career of more than 43 years with Shell. There he served in a variety of executive roles, including Chairman and Vice President of the Shell Companies in New Zealand.

Amongst other directorships, Rob served as an independent non-executive director of Air New Zealand for nearly nine years, including as chair of the Board health, safety and security committee. Rob was awarded an Officer of New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for his services to business and health and safety, holds a BE Mechanical Engineering (Hons), MBA (distinction), MAICD, and is a CMinstD, and FENZ.

Ed Sims brings almost 40 years' experience across a range of industries including aviation, logistics and transportation. He was CEO of New Zealand’s air traffic controller, Airways, as well as Canadian airline WestJet.

Ed holds BA/MA degrees from Oxford University and over the past decade, his board and governance experience has included organisations such as New Zealand Police, the office of the NZ Auditor General, the Canadian Business Council and as Global Chair of CANSO, the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation.

Liz Ward has extensive operational, contracting and commercial expertise gained across a diverse range of industries including large-scale infrastructure, transport, fisheries and telecommunications. She has more than 30 years’ experience as a CEO, senior executive and strategic advisor across these sectors. 

Liz has held CEO roles with Gough Group, Kennards Hire and CentrePort Ltd and is an experienced company director gained across government, privately owned and regulated entities such as NSW Telco Authority and Moana (formerly Aotearoa Fisheries Ltd). She has an MBA and is currently a non-executive director of Service Stream Ltd, Ritchies Transport Holdings Ltd and Guide Dogs NSW/ACT. 

“KiwiRail is undergoing a generational transformation,” says Mr McLean, “driven by an $8.6 billion investment to build network resilience and improve capacity for freight and passenger services. This will support customer growth and a lower carbon transport industry, delivering better outcomes for our people, our customers and our country.

“It’s fantastic to have directors of this calibre joining us at KiwiRail. I am confident that Rob, Ed and Liz will provide valuable insight and governance to KiwiRail as it delivers on its purpose to build stronger connections for a better New Zealand.”

Rob and Ed’s appointments are already in place, with Liz joining the Board on 1 May.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from KiwiRail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Microsoft NZ: Public Cloud To Add $21 Billion To NZ Economy By 2026
A new study commissioned by Microsoft reveals public cloud adoption generated revenues worth six per cent of GDP in 2022, with billions more expected to be added to the economy over the next five years... More>>


ENA: Electricity Sector Welcomes Forestry Slash Inquiry
A Ministerial inquiry into land use causing woody debris and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa has been embraced by the Electricity Networks Association (ENA)... More>>


Auckland Light Rail : Physical Works Underway

Physical works for New Zealand’s largest transport infrastructure project - Auckland Light Rail (ALR) - are underway with the start of below ground investigations to test soil and water conditions... More>>



Statistics: Retail Sales Fall In December Quarter

The total volume of retail sales decreased 4.0 percent in the December 2022 quarter compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

TVNZ: Announces Digital Growth Amidst Challenging Economic Environment
TVNZ reported EBITDAF of $13.8 million for the six-month period ended 31 December 2022.
TVNZ’s advertising revenue was relatively stable at $171.3 million... More>>


Consumer NZ: Our Cook Strait Ferry Operators Need To Up Their Game

Consumer NZ is calling out our Cook Strait ferry operators for their customer service failures. “Many people across the country continue to experience travel woes... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 