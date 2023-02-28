Employment Indicators: January 2023





Microsoft NZ: Public Cloud To Add $21 Billion To NZ Economy By 2026

A new study commissioned by Microsoft reveals public cloud adoption generated revenues worth six per cent of GDP in 2022, with billions more expected to be added to the economy over the next five years... More>>



ENA: Electricity Sector Welcomes Forestry Slash Inquiry

A Ministerial inquiry into land use causing woody debris and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa has been embraced by the Electricity Networks Association (ENA)... More>>



Auckland Light Rail : Physical Works Underway

Physical works for New Zealand’s largest transport infrastructure project - Auckland Light Rail (ALR) - are underway with the start of below ground investigations to test soil and water conditions... More>>



