Employment Indicators: January 2023

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Physical works for New Zealand’s largest transport infrastructure project - Auckland Light Rail (ALR) - are underway with the start of below ground investigations to test soil and water conditions... More>>