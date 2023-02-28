Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Employment Indicators: January 2023

Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 11:03 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the January 2023 month (compared with the December 2022 month) were:

  • all industries – up 0.8 percent (19,666 jobs) to 2.34 million filled jobs
  • primary industries – up 0.2 percent (205 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – up 0.9 percent (3,975 jobs)
  • service industries – up 0.7 percent (12,832 jobs).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
