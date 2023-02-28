Clarificatory Note Requested By The Ministry Of Social Development

Attributed to Mikee Santos, UNEMIG coordinator.

"We’d like to clarify that anyone who is in New Zealand on a valid work visa can apply for a Civil Defence Payment, this includes RSE workers."

"How much someone can get depends on their circumstances. You can apply for help with more than one type of cost."

"Civil Defence Payments can help cover costs including food, bedding, clothing, accommodation."

More info on accessing MSD's Civil Defence payment is available HERE.

