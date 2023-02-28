Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Clarificatory Note Requested By The Ministry Of Social Development

Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 7:09 pm
Press Release: First Union

Attributed to Mikee Santos, UNEMIG coordinator.

"We’d like to clarify that anyone who is in New Zealand on a valid work visa can apply for a Civil Defence Payment, this includes RSE workers."

"How much someone can get depends on their circumstances. You can apply for help with more than one type of cost."

"Civil Defence Payments can help cover costs including food, bedding, clothing, accommodation."

More info on accessing MSD's Civil Defence payment is available HERE.

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

