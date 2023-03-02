Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Otago Farmers Market Celebrates 20 Years With Special Long Lunch

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Otago Farmers Market

Since 2003 the Otago Farmers Market has been serving the Dunedin community and supporting regional food producers with its Saturday Market. To celebrate this 20 year milestone it’s hosting a Long Lunch showcasing producers and celebrating the connections made through food.

On Sunday 26 March 2023, food lovers are invited to join the Market’s single long table under cover at Dunedin Railway Station, New Zealand's longest rail platform to enjoy a specially created seasonal long lunch featuring late summer produce from Otago Farmers Market vendors.

Chair of the Otago Farmers Market Trust, the charitable trust which runs the Market, Sharyn Crawford says the Long Lunch is an opportunity to gather and share the amazing variety and array of foods from the Otago region.

“Every Saturday at the Market I observe the interactions between people and see the importance of food in creating opportunities to socialise, engage in conversations and make face to face connectons. This lunch will provide a special opportunity to see people together on one long table, with lots ot time to create community.”

“We couldn’t create this Long Lunch without OFM vendors fresh quality produce – guests won’t often enjoy food any fresher than this! We’re celebrating our local food system at a time when its more important than ever.”

A truly seasonal affair, the menu features an entrée of fresh late summer flavours from the Market, a main of Otago Lamb served Greek-style in parchment paper accompanied by seasonal Otago vegetables and a dessert selection featuring Central Otago summer stonefruit preserved at the height of the summer and lovingly prepared. The sustainable dining experience is true to the Market’s commitment to authenticity and will cater for varied options including vegetarian, vegan and gluten free dining, while ensuring minimal waste.

Tickets include a welcome drink created from OFM vendors followed by a three course lunch of shared platters prepared by Precinct Food. A cash bar will serve libations from Otago Farmers Market vendors.

Tickets are essential and can be purchased from TryBooking. Booking is $135 per person + booking fee. This includes a welcome drink and a delicious, leisurely three course lunch. The booking system allows you to add dietary requirements and note who you may want to sit with.

WHAT OTAGO FARMERS MARKET LONG LUNCH

WHERE Dunedin Railway Station Platform

WHEN 12.30pm, Sunday 26 March 2023

BOOKING Essential on TryBooking.

