MATCH Hospitality Launches Official Hospitality Sales For FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

Clients can now book hospitality packages for all matches in both Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand as the first co-hosted FIFA Women’s World Cup™ approaches.

Excitement is building for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ which kicks off in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, on 20 July 2023. The draw has taken place and secured exciting matches ahead.

You can now secure your spot to enjoy the matches and show your support with ticket-inclusive hospitality, now on sale.

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ will take place between 20 July to 20 August 2023, with 32 nations competing for the ultimate prize in women’s football. The tournament is the first to be jointly hosted by two nations, Australia and Aotearoa/New Zealand, with matches taking place in ten stadiums across nine cities in these modern, friendly and beautiful countries.

The Official Hospitality Programme includes three distinct products – MATCH Private Suite, MATCH Club, and MATCH Place – and multiple series that enable you to follow your favourite team, stake out your “home ground” stadium, or guarantee that you can witness the exciting culmination of the tournament.

MATCH Private Suite offers an exceptional hospitality experience for guests to enjoy the on-pitch action from the vantage of the best private hospitality offering, complete with immediate and direct access to your stadium seats, a private dining experience, premium drinks, and extended service. It is also an ideal product for entertaining guests in your own luxurious space.

MATCH Club is a great choice for friends and families, or fans looking for a sociable lounge environment from which to celebrate the beautiful game. It includes your Category 1 ticket, deli-style menu, drinks, and service before, during half-time and after matches.

MATCH Place is a ticket-inclusive hospitality product with in-seat food and beverage service, with the added convenience of priority access to the stadium.

Jaime Byrom, Executive Chairman of MATCH Hospitality, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of sales for our exclusive Official Hospitality Programme. Women’s football is finally enjoying the global prominence it deserves, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be a showcase of talent on the pitch, and stylish service in the stadiums. Our hospitality programme offers the opportunity to rethink your expectations and experiences – above and beyond.”

MATCH Hospitality is the only company authorised by FIFA to offer ticket-inclusive hospitality packages for every match of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ – which promises to be an in-demand event, the first-ever 32-nation FIFA Women’s World Cup™.

Data from recently opened ticket sales windows saw fans from close to 100 countries booking their seats, a testament to the soaring popularity of the sporting category and the expanded tournament format of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.

© Scoop Media



