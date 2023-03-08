Trust Dedicated To Helping Farmers Get Back On Their Feet

Money donated to the Farmers Adverse Events Trust Cyclone Gabrielle appeal is directly helping the farmers and growers hit hardest by flooding, silt and slips, Trust Chair Dr William Rolleston says.

"It’s paying for supplies and fuel for cross country and helicopter missions to stranded families, as well as for fencing and stock water reticulation gear, some of which will be installed by Farmy Army volunteers.

"Getting fences back up is critical for livestock feed management. Clearing internal farm roads of debris and restoring water troughs helps farming families get back on their feet, and restores the production that is the economic lifeblood of so many rural districts," Dr Rolleston said.

"We’ll be looking to support the efforts of the many hundreds of Farmy Army volunteers who are generously donating their time and skills."

The Farmers Adverse Events Trust was set up by Federated Farmers in 1998. It is independent of the Federation and works to provide relief and assistance to farmers and farming families subject to loss as a consequence of adverse natural events.

As a charitable trust, donations qualify for tax credits.

"Our trustees donate their time and expertise and our annual administration costs, which are less than 1 percent of income, are already covered. That means every cent of the nearly $200,000 we have received through our Cyclone Gabrielle Givealittle page so far will go towards helping farmers and growers. We are extremely grateful to our fellow farmers and members of the public who have given so generously," Dr Rolleston said.

"The devastation wrought by cyclone Gabrielle has been crippling. Our Federated Farmers elected leaders in provinces such as the Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne-Wairoa and Northland have a very good handle on the priority needs. We are in close contact with them to ensure this generous support is deployed in a timely and effective manner."

- To donate, go to farmersadverseevents.co.nz

© Scoop Media