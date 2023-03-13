Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Low-Carbon Dairy Processor, Miraka, Appoints Professional Director, Debbie Birch, To Board

Monday, 13 March 2023, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Miraka

Taupō based, dairy processing business Miraka, which has one of the world’s lowest carbon manufacturing footprints, has appointed professional director, Debbie Birch, to the company’s board.

Miraka Chairman, Kingi Smiler, today welcomed Ms Birch to the values based, Māori-owned dairy processing business.

“Debbie is a full-time professional director with over 20 years of experience in senior executive roles managing large global investment portfolios in Asia and Australia.

We’re delighted to have someone of Debbie’s calibre and commitment to the Māori economy join Miraka and very much look forward to her contribution.”

Ms Birch holds a number of other directorships and trusteeships including as a Trustee of Tuaropaki Trust and the Human Rights Measurement Initiative (HRMI).

She is a Director of Tourism Holdings Limited, Eastland Group Limited (and subsidiaries), Taupō Moana Investments Limited and Te Pūia Tāpapa GP amongst others. Ms Birch is also a member of the NZTE AIP Advisory Panel.

