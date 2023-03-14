Border Crossings Pass 1 Million

January 2023 was the first month to see over 1 million border crossings since COVID-19 related border and travel restrictions were introduced in March 2020, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

There were 514,100 arrivals and 497,000 departures in January 2023.

"People have started to travel again. January 2023 border crossings are two-thirds of the 1.5 million that travelled in January 2020, before the pandemic,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

