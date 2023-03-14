Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Border Crossings Pass 1 Million

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 11:26 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

January 2023 was the first month to see over 1 million border crossings since COVID-19 related border and travel restrictions were introduced in March 2020, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

There were 514,100 arrivals and 497,000 departures in January 2023.

"People have started to travel again. January 2023 border crossings are two-thirds of the 1.5 million that travelled in January 2020, before the pandemic,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Silicon Valley Bank: NZ stock exchange opens lower
The New Zealand share market has opened lower after the collapse of a major bank in the United States over the weekend. The benchmark NZX 50 fell at market open and settled about 1.1 percent lower... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Warns Du Val Capital Partners Limited Over Misleading Or Deceptive Statements To Investors In Du Val Mortgage Fund
The FMA is satisfied that DVCP and Du Val Group may have breached section 19 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMC Act) by engaging in misleading or deceptive conduct... More>>



Electricity Authority: Options Chosen To Better Manage Peak Electricity Demand This Winter
The Electricity Authority has decided what options it will progress to better manage potential supply issues during periods of peak electricity demand this winter and beyond... More>>




Statistics: 12 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices Highest Since September 1989
Food prices were 12.0 percent higher in February 2023 than they were in February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement... More>>


Commerce Commission: Fuel Monitoring Report Shows Wellington Prices Highest, And Significant Variation Within Cities

The Commerce Commission’s second Quarterly Report on the performance of New Zealand’s $10 billion fuel markets puts the spotlight on the capital with prices in Wellington, Porirua and Lower Hutt highest across Regular 91, Premium and Diesel... More>>


Statistics: Building Activity Eases In December 2022 Quarter
The volume of building activity fell 1.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, compared with the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The volume of residential building work fell 2.6 percent... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 