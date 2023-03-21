“People Are Craving Events Like These” - Gallagher Reflects On Success Of Inaugural Security Showcase

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – Award-winning global security manufacturer, Gallagher, is celebrating the resounding success of the inaugural Security Showcase hosted at Eden Park in Auckland on 16 March, which saw over 200 security professionals in attendance to connect and learn more about Gallagher’s future planning. The Security Showcase featured presentations from company leadership, live demos from six Technology Partners, and plenty of networking opportunities designed to connect the New Zealand security community.

In a first for Gallagher, Chief Architect, Andrew Scothern, offered attendees a sneak peak of the company’s five-year plan for the growth of Command Centre and increased cloud-based capabilities, giving attendees a sense of the development roadmap and generating excitement.

And if the feedback from the event is any reflection, that invitation to join Gallagher on the journey resonated with attendees, many of whom felt the Security Showcase offered unique value and insights that made the event stand out in the industry.

“I think the biggest takeaway is that people are craving events like these,” reflects Brad Small, General Regional Manager for New Zealand Sales, who helped curate the event. “You don’t typically see end-users, Channel Partners, and Technology Partners all in one room, but bringing everyone together facilitated conversations that either wouldn’t have happened at all, or would have drawn out over days via email. There’s real value in sparking those kinds of connections across the industry and I’m so pleased that our goal was realised.”

Six of Gallagher’s Technology Partners, Assa Abloy, Catalyst Cloud, Channel Ten, Parkable, Salto, and Traka, contributed to the Showcase’s success by providing live demos, giving end-users the rare opportunity to see these powerful integrations in action alongside the Channel Partners who support them, creating organic learning opportunities and conversations for everyone involved.

“The feedback I’m hearing is that people walked away feeling like they gained something special from attending,” Brad reflects. “People were sticking around well after the event ended to keep talking - I’ve even had multiple people tell me this was the best event of its kind they’ve ever attended, which is incredibly rewarding to hear.”

A special thanks to all those who took time out of their day to join Gallagher at the inaugural Security Showcase, including the end-users, Channel Partners, and Technology Partners who made the event a hit.

© Scoop Media

