16 Lotto Players Win Second Division
12 April 2023
Sixteen lucky Lotto players will be dancing in their living rooms after each winning $12,543 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $18,958. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at on MyLotto to a player from Auckland and a player Nelson.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|MyLotto (+PB)
|Auckland
|Paper Plus Pukekohe
|Auckland
|MyLotto
|New Plymouth
|MyLotto
|Whanganui
|MyLotto (x9)
|Nelson
|MyLotto (+PB)
|Nelson
|Naresh Foodstore
|Christchurch
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.