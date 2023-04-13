Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

16 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 5:27 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

12 April 2023

Sixteen lucky Lotto players will be dancing in their living rooms after each winning $12,543 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $18,958. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at on MyLotto to a player from Auckland and a player Nelson.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
MyLotto Auckland 
MyLotto (+PB) Auckland 
Paper Plus Pukekohe Auckland 
MyLotto New Plymouth 
MyLotto Whanganui 
MyLotto (x9) Nelson 
MyLotto (+PB) Nelson 
Naresh Foodstore Christchurch 

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

