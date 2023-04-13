16 Lotto Players Win Second Division

12 April 2023

Sixteen lucky Lotto players will be dancing in their living rooms after each winning $12,543 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $18,958. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at on MyLotto to a player from Auckland and a player Nelson.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto Auckland MyLotto (+PB) Auckland Paper Plus Pukekohe Auckland MyLotto New Plymouth MyLotto Whanganui MyLotto (x9) Nelson MyLotto (+PB) Nelson Naresh Foodstore Christchurch

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

