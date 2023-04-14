Business Vehicle Leasing Explained

For many businesses, their fleet is an integral part of their daily operations. A well-maintained and managed fleet can be your secret weapon to improving your business's efficiency and elevating your bottom line.

However, for most businesses, outright owning their fleet is a huge undertaking, one in which the juice is often not worth the squeeze. Not only does it require forking out a huge initial investment that is subject to heavy fringe benefit taxes, but the ongoing maintenance and management can be a business within itself.

Unless you're in the business of vehicle repair, maintenance and management, leasing your fleet is more likely to be the better business decision. It will allow you to put your capital to better use, is tax deductible, and puts the maintenance and management of your fleet in the hands of the experts.

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Are Your Turn Key Solution For Business Vehicle Leasing

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi offers vehicle leasing solutions for businesses of all sizes and complexities. The team at Simon Lucas take the time to get to know exactly how your business functions, using their expert knowledge to help tailor a leasing package that suits your business's unique requirements. Not only does this allow you access to the latest from Mitsubishi's critically acclaimed range of cars, SUVs and utes, but Simon Lucas's award-winning service team will ensure that your maintenance needs are being looked after. Simon Lucas's vehicle leasing agreements offer businesses the opportunity to use Mitsubishi vehicles such as the Next Gen Mitsubishi Outlander or Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, for a predetermined period at an affordable fixed monthly payment.

How Does Vehicle Leasing Work?

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi has teamed up with Fleet Partners - a leading vehicle leasing specialist across New Zealand and Australia. Fleet Partners are renowned for their customer service, a perfect fit for Simon Lucas’s loyal customer base, with thousands of satisfied businesses that rely on Fleet Partners to lease and manage their fleets.

With the flexible leasing options on offer through Simon Lucas Mitsubishi and Fleet Partners, businesses can choose a lease term that works best for them. Lease terms range from 12 to 60 months, providing businesses with the perfect balance between affordability and flexibility. Longer lease terms can result in lower monthly payments.

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi has an extensive selection of vehicles for lease, leveraging Mitsubishi's diverse and reliable range to ensure that every business finds the perfect fit. The experienced team is always available to help guide businesses through the diverse options available to them. Every business has unique preferences and requirements when it comes to its fleet, so Simon Lucas Mitsubishi's priority is to ensure that every business drives away delighted with its selection.

When a lease comes to an end, Simon Lucas Mitsubishi ensures that the transition is seamless. The company provides businesses with the option to return the vehicle or explore the possibilities of upgrading or extending the lease with them. The professional and approachable team is always on hand to provide guidance and assistance, ensuring that every business continues to enjoy a positive experience with Simon Lucas Mitsubishi.

The Benefits of Leasing Your Fleet

Vehicle leasing is an effective solution that can help businesses avoid the time-consuming and costly processes involved in owning and managing a fleet of vehicles. The benefits of leasing a vehicle include freeing up capital, no upfront costs or deposits, allowing businesses to invest capital more productively, reducing servicing and maintenance costs, easier budgeting and upgrading, discounted fuel cards for additional savings, leases that are up to 100% tax deductible, allowing your fleet to scale with your business.

Reduce Your Business's Carbon Footprint

The flexibility of leasing allows you to easily upgrade and pivot your vehicle selection to align with changes in the business landscape. One current example of this is the push for businesses to lower their CO2 emissions. One of the easiest ways to achieve this is to switch your fleet to electric vehicle technology - a task that would be extremely difficult (and costly) if you were to own your fleet outright. By partnering with Simon Lucas Mitsubishi as your business vehicle lease provider, you have access to Mitsubishi's innovative lineup of plug-in electric vehicles, the Next Gen Outlander PHEV and the Eclipse Cross PHEV. In addition to this, with the New Zealand government's implementation of the Clean Car Discount on eligible Evs and PHEVs, Mitsubishi's award-winning PHEV range is available to lease at a reduced cost, as Simon Lucas Mitsubishi passes the rebate on these vehicles onto your businesses monthly leasing costs.

Car Leasing Options From Simon Lucas Mitsubishi

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi and Fleet Partners offer two types of leases. The first lease is the Fully Maintained Operating Lease, available on a 36 to 60-month term. This lease combines comprehensive running and maintenance costs into one monthly payment option that includes all scheduled servicing, all maintenance repairs, replacement tyres (based on term/km), roadside assistance, registration management, WoFs/CoFs, relief vehicle service, driver support 24/7, and add-on services such as discounted fuel cards, accident management, FBT management, RUC recharge, infringement management, toll management, telematics, driver training, and vehicle insights with Nitro.

The second lease is the Managed Maintained Operating Lease, which is a flexible term ranging from 36 to 60 months, including everything in the Fully Maintained Lease option, but maintenance costs are recharged to the lessee in the month that work is incurred.

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi also offers short-term business car lease options. The company’s leasing partners have ex-lease vehicles available on a fully maintained operating lease that is perfect for businesses looking to trial leasing or only require a vehicle for 12-24 months.

Let Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Take Care of Your Business Fleet

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi's vehicle leasing solutions are designed to meet the individual needs of each business. The company is committed to providing businesses with a hassle-free and cost-effective fleet management solution that gives them the freedom to focus on their core business operations. With flexible leasing options, unbeatable customer service, and convenient payment plans, Simon Lucas Mitsubishi is the perfect choice for businesses looking for a reliable and professional fleet leasing solution.

Contact Simon Lucas Mitsubishi today to discuss how their experienced team can help you find the best vehicle leasing solution for your business.

