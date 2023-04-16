Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Taranaki Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

Sunday, 16 April 2023, 4:21 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

15 April

One lucky Lotto player from Taranaki will be popping the champagne after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Impulse Snacks & Lotto in Waitara.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Impulse Snacks & Lotto store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: International Migration: February 2023
Provisional estimates for the year ended February 2023 compared with the year ended February 2022 were: - Migrant arrivals: 152,900 (± 1,700), up 195 percent... More>>
Reserve Bank: Demand For Better Housing One Factor In Creating Unsustainable House Prices — Discussion Paper
This Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua research paper examines the reason why housing markets have such unusual price and building activity cycles. It focuses on the quality dimension of housing demand... More>>



Quotable Value: Downturn Deepens As Official Cash Rate Rises Once Again
The residential property downturn appears to be gaining momentum once more, with home values making their largest first-quarter fall in more than 15 years. The latest QV House Price Index for March shows property values have decreased across Aotearoa... More>>


Trade Me: Kiwi Paychecks Keep Rising Despite Recession Nipping At Heels
New Zealand’s job market started 2023 strong with record high salaries and a surprising number of job listings, according to the latest Trade Me Jobs data... More>>

Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In March 2023
Retail card spending rose 0.7 percent in the March 2023 month compared with February 2023, when adjusted for seasonal effects, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fourth Consecutive Quarter
Household net worth, the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all its liabilities, fell $10.3 billion in the December 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 