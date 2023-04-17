Visa Launches New Hospitality Industry Scholarship

Today Visa, supported by Visa Wellington on a Plate, launched a new hospitality industry scholarship open to candidates across New Zealand, valued at NZD $30,000.

The Visa NZ Hospitality Scholarship aims to attract and retain more young people into the industry and support them to take up hospitality as a fully-fledged career. It includes a five-day placement at a top international hospitality venue, professional development, a one-year mentorship, business training and future participation in Visa Wellington On a Plate.

Visa’s Head of Marketing for Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific Natalie Lockwood said, “As a proud partner of Visa Wellington On a Plate since 2009, we are excited by this new opportunity to inspire and uplift the wonderful emerging young talent across the country.

By providing access to a unique scholarship with international reach, this will have a positive impact not only on the scholarship winner, but the wider hospitality industry as a whole.”

Visa Wellington On a Plate Festival Director Sarah Meikle says, “The scholarship is a welcome initiative that will help to attract and retain talent within the industry by providing hands-on industry training and ‘money-can’t-buy’ international experience.

We know that working in hospitality can teach people so much, from people skills to finance, marketing and more. Whether you’re back or front of house, it’s an industry that can be incredibly rewarding and we are here to encourage that.”

The scholarship is open to hospitality workers who are NZ residents, aged between 22 and 35 years of age at the time of their submission and have a minimum of two years’ experience working in the hospitality industry. Applications close at 11.59pm NZST on Monday 15 May 2023.

The scholarship winner announcement will be on Thursday 24 August, 2023.

For more information and full details on application criteria visit www.visawoap.com/visa-wellington-on-a-plate-hospitality-scholarship

