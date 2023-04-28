Research And Development Expenditure Passes Five Billion Dollars

Total research and development (R&D) expenditure reached over five billion dollars in 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Expenditure on R&D increased by 11 percent ($534 million) compared with 2020, and by 67 percent ($2 billion) compared with 2016. This covers the business, government, and higher education sectors.

“Growth in R&D expenditure has been driven by the business sector – nearly doubling what they spent between 2016 and 2022,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

