Centre Earth Civil Construction Launches In Otago Region

Wanaka, New Zealand - Centre Earth Civil Construction is proud to announce its launch as a provider of excavation and haulage services in the Otago region of New Zealand. The company brings together a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals who are local to Wanaka and committed to delivering exceptional results to clients in the area.

With a focus on quality, Centre Earth Civil Construction offers a range of services to meet the needs of residential, commercial, and industrial clients. From site preparation and foundation excavation to bulk earthworks and haulage, the company has the expertise and resources to handle any project, no matter how complex or challenging.

Hence the vision, “developing people, land and investments”.

"We are excited to launch Centre Earth Civil Construction and offer excavation and haulage to the people and businesses of Otago," said James McIntosh, the company's founder. "Our long term vision is developing people, land and investments, and our team is dedicated to providing the highest level of service and ensuring that every project is delivered to the highest standards of quality and safety."

Centre Earth Civil Construction can be contacted through their new website, https://centreearth.co.nz, and provides more information about the full range of the company's services. The site also includes a quote request form, making it easy for potential clients to get in touch and start the process of working with the company.

"We believe in the values of our company - professionalism, expertise, and a commitment to customer satisfaction," added James. "We are excited to connect with clients in the Otago region and look forward to building lasting relationships as we help them achieve their construction goals."

For more information about Centre Earth Civil Construction and its services, visit https://centreearth.co.nz or contact the company directly at info@centreearth.co.nz.

Contact:

James McIntosh

Centre Earth Civil Construction

Phone: 0274 197 791

Address: Wanaka, New Zealand

Email: james@centreearth.co.nz

Website: https://centreearth.co.nz



