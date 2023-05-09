Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Apple And Pear Growers Welcome Clean-up Support But Need Urgent Information

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

New Zealand Apples and Pears is welcoming the Government's support to clean up orchards but is calling on the government to urgently talk to growers as they recover and rebuild following the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

"We simply want some clarity from the Government. We don’t expect all the answers but we are currently operating in an information vacuum," chairman Richard Punter said.

Ministers have delayed releasing any information until they get a report from the recently established Hawkes Bay Recovery Agency.

"But while they wait, growers have no answers or clarity. This lack of clarity is taking its toll. They can’t continue living in an environment and running businesses with no certainty.

Mr Punter said the impact of the cyclone is now extending to the Hawke's Bay economy.

"Growers are making critical decisions now on jobs, next season, and the rebuild of their orchards. These business decisions cannot be made in isolation without information on a recovery plan and they cannot wait. We are already starting to see job losses."

"The Government funding for the clean-up will make a difference to some orchardists and landowners struggling with the overwhelming costs of recovery.

"While we welcome the support, it is only the first step in recovery, and not nearly enough to get growers back on their feet. We estimate the sector faces a $1.1 billion cost and have asked the Government for $750 million.

"For the growers of the 4,000 ha of apple orchards devastated by the cyclone, it will take many years to get the land producing again.

"The industry is committed to building back better and a well-supported recovery in our affected regions will not only support apple and pear growers, but will also create 6,000 additional jobs and contribute $1.3 billion annual value to the region by 2030.

"We urge the Government to provide clarity and support to growers so that they can make decisions that enable them to move forward and rebuild their lives," Mr Punter said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Horticulture NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


QV: Declines Slowing In Some Centres, Increasing In Others.

New Zealand’s average home value is zeroing in on $900,000, following another month of widespread declines. Latest QV House Price Index shows values have reduced by an average of 4.5%. More>>

Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>

PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>


Export NZ: Welcomes Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>


Apiculture NZ: Honey Industry Applauds UK Free Trade Deal

The free trade agreement will see the removal of tariffs on all New Zealand honey into the United Kingdom from 31 May. More>>


Seafood NZ: Supports Draft Transformation Plan

Chief Executive Jeremy Helson says fishing industry shares Government’s vision of improving the environmental performance of commercial fisheries.
More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 