Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Labour Should Be Stealing Taxpayer-friendly Policies From Opposition Parties

Monday, 15 May 2023, 8:05 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Reacting to today’s policy announcements from National and the alternative budget from ACT, the Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Labour Party to copy the best parts of these proposals and show some fiscal restraint.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams, says:

“We congratulate the opposition parties for putting forward taxpayer-friendly policies and urge Labour to treat these changes as a shopping list of good ideas for fiscal discipline. Just because the opposition announced these policies doesn’t mean they own them.

“Proposals such as linking the pay of public sector chief executives to performance, targeting policies such as the winter energy payment to those most in need and providing ‘taxpayer receipts’ are likely to be politically popular among the electorate and at the same time would deliver better value for money for the taxpayer.

“At a time when the number of managers in the public service is growing at twice the rate of front-line staff, it is more important than ever that we work on improving our public sector productivity rather than throwing more money at the bureaucratic black hole. No party has a monopoly on good ideas so, when one comes up, other parties should adopt them as their own."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April, But Green Shoots Begin To Emerge

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>


QV: Declines Slowing In Some Centres, Increasing In Others.

New Zealand’s average home value is zeroing in on $900,000, following another month of widespread declines. Latest QV House Price Index shows values have reduced by an average of 4.5%. More>>



Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>


PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>


Export NZ: Welcomes Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 