Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SVA Appoints New CEO

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 12:38 pm
Press Release: Student Volunteer Army

Twelve years since founding the Student Volunteer Army (SVA) from a club at University of Canterbury and building it into a nationally-recognised crisis response resource, founder Sam Johnson is handing over the reins to a new Wellington-based CEO, Emily Byrne.

“SVA is fully ready to take the next steps,” says Johnson.

“Having specialised in non-government organisations, Emily’s extensive career in marketing, events and partnerships will ensure SVA will continue to deliver life-changing community projects.”

In addition to its well-known crisis response work, SVA delivers volunteer education initiatives to 27,000 primary and secondary school students. A further 4 SVA clubs now operate at tertiary institutions nationally.

“There is a lot to manage as we continue to grow and help mobilise a national community of empowered volunteers with the resilience to step up in a crisis. I’m delighted with Emily’s passion and commitment to the kaupapa of SVA and in using volunteering as a tool to impact people’s lives for good.”

Byrne has worked for Stats NZ, Ministry for the Environment, the Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet as well as almost six years at the not-for-profit association Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Johnson says Byrne’s natural fit with SVA also extends to having been a volunteering advocate, personally fostering more than 60 kittens and a decade of involvement with St Johns’ youth programme in the UK.

Says Byrne: “I am honoured to be joining such an important organisation that has made an impressive impact across New Zealand.

“The last few years has shown, now more than ever, the importance of community around us. I’m looking forward to working with the team to build on what has been achieved to date and enabling students to provide service to their communities, as well as support in a crisis.”

SVA Board Chair Dr Paul Reynolds QSO says: “SVA has been on a deliberate strategic journey to prepare for the coming ten years, and our appointment of Emily is an exciting step in that path.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Student Volunteer Army on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April, But Green Shoots Begin To Emerge

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>


QV: Declines Slowing In Some Centres, Increasing In Others.

New Zealand’s average home value is zeroing in on $900,000, following another month of widespread declines. Latest QV House Price Index shows values have reduced by an average of 4.5%. More>>



Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>


PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>


Export NZ: Welcomes Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 