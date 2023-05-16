SVA Appoints New CEO

Twelve years since founding the Student Volunteer Army (SVA) from a club at University of Canterbury and building it into a nationally-recognised crisis response resource, founder Sam Johnson is handing over the reins to a new Wellington-based CEO, Emily Byrne.

“SVA is fully ready to take the next steps,” says Johnson.

“Having specialised in non-government organisations, Emily’s extensive career in marketing, events and partnerships will ensure SVA will continue to deliver life-changing community projects.”

In addition to its well-known crisis response work, SVA delivers volunteer education initiatives to 27,000 primary and secondary school students. A further 4 SVA clubs now operate at tertiary institutions nationally.

“There is a lot to manage as we continue to grow and help mobilise a national community of empowered volunteers with the resilience to step up in a crisis. I’m delighted with Emily’s passion and commitment to the kaupapa of SVA and in using volunteering as a tool to impact people’s lives for good.”

Byrne has worked for Stats NZ, Ministry for the Environment, the Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet as well as almost six years at the not-for-profit association Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Johnson says Byrne’s natural fit with SVA also extends to having been a volunteering advocate, personally fostering more than 60 kittens and a decade of involvement with St Johns’ youth programme in the UK.

Says Byrne: “I am honoured to be joining such an important organisation that has made an impressive impact across New Zealand.

“The last few years has shown, now more than ever, the importance of community around us. I’m looking forward to working with the team to build on what has been achieved to date and enabling students to provide service to their communities, as well as support in a crisis.”

SVA Board Chair Dr Paul Reynolds QSO says: “SVA has been on a deliberate strategic journey to prepare for the coming ten years, and our appointment of Emily is an exciting step in that path.”

