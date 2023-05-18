Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Chief Winemaker And Boutique Specialist Appointed To Drive More Success For Awatere River Winery

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Booster Wine

Booster Wine Group is proud to announce the appointment of Helen Morrison as Chief Marlborough Winemaker and Pierre Vienings as Marlborough Winemaker joining the winemaking team at Awatere River Winery.

Helen Morrison joins the team after nine successful years as Senior Winemaker at Villa Maria, and Pierre Vienings joins after five years of boutique winemaking at the Coterie winery in Marlborough.

Helen Morrison brings a wealth of experience to Awatere River, having worked in the wine industry for over 20 years. During her time at Villa Maria, she created award- winning wines that achieved global recognition. Helen is well respected in the industry and brings a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation to her work. As Chief Marlborough Winemaker at Awatere River, she will lead the winemaking team and craft exceptional wines that showcase Marlborough's unique terroirs.

In her wider role, Helen will work with Booster Wine Group's other regional winemaking teams and conduct trade visits domestically and overseas to share her expertise and continue to drive the group's success.

"I am excited to be joining the talented team at Awatere River and to have the opportunity to work with such exceptional fruit," said Morrison. "I look forward to using my experience and knowledge to create wines that reflect the unique terroir of the Awatere Valley and to continue Awatere River's reputation for producing outstanding wines."

Pierre Vienings, having worked in Marlborough’s wine industry since 2010, brings extensive experience in small-batch, high-end winemaking to the Awatere River team. During his time at 'The Coterie,' he led the winemaking team to create fine expressions of Marlborough, with a focus on Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir & other red varietals. He has a passion for creating wines that reflect the character and complexity of the vineyard and brings a focus on quality and sustainability to his work.

Louis Vavasour, Awatere River Founder and CEO of Booster Wine Group said: "We are thrilled to welcome Helen and Pierre to our team. Their expertise and experience will be invaluable as we continue to produce exceptional wines that showcase the unique terroir of the Awatere Valley. I am confident that they will play an important role in driving the continued success of Awatere River Winery and the Booster Wine Group."

The appointment of Morrison and Vienings is a significant step forward for Awatere River, and Booster Wine Group is confident that their expertise and experience will help drive the winery's continued success.

About Awatere River Winery: Awatere River Winery is located in the Awatere Valley in Marlborough, New Zealand. The winery produces a premium range of wines that reflect the valley's unique terroir. Awatere River Winery is part of the Booster Wine Group, a leading New Zealand-owned wine company that produces and markets premium wines globally.

