Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Surge In CTV Fraud

Monday, 22 May 2023, 9:15 am
Press Release: DoubleVerify

The DoubleVerify 2023 Global Insights Report Highlights A Surge in CTV Fraud and Quantifies the Cost of Ignoring Quality in Digital Media

DV's annual report spotlights the importance of continuous protection to tackle quality issues across emerging ad platforms, as well as newly-available attention-based metrics

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today released its 2023 Global Insights Report, analysing trends from nearly 5.5 trillion media transactions across over 1,000 customers in nearly 100 countries. The report highlights key digital media quality trends, and demonstrates the need for always-on verification across channels to create the foundation for impactful performance.

"Based on our research, in order to drive consistent performance, it is essential that advertisers engage verification across all campaigns and environments," said Collette Spagnolo, Vice President of Marketing Analytics at DoubleVerify. "When verification is turned off or not applied, an advertiser becomes vulnerable to the swings in quality caused by unpredictable news cycles and increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes. Moreover, always-on protection helps the industry maintain a common and consistent gauge of media quality everywhere, as verification techniques evolve to encompass emerging channels for content consumption. Having coverage, protection and insight into all channels is critical."

This year’s report looked at quality trends across regions and devices, and compared results for campaigns that leverage verification (managed/protected) to a campaign that did not (unmanaged/unprotected) — with dramatic differences in quality.

 

Key takeaways from DoubleVerify’s report this year include:

CTV consumption surges, but the channel continues to be a target for fraud.

In Australia, CTV content consumption and quality verification grew by 150% year-over-year, as compared with 62% globally. An increase in streaming subscriptions, including free and ad supported plans, is propelling CTV as a top channel of choice for consumers and advertisers alike. As investments and attention in CTV grow, so too does the opportunity for fraud and the importance of measurement and protection to mitigate risks and exposure.

In particular, bot fraud on CTV surged by 69% in 2022 compared with the year prior globally, and the number of CTV fraud schemes and variants DV detected annually has tripled since 2020. For unprotected advertisers, the risk is significant. To quantify the risk, DV compared protected advertisers’ fraud rates against a campaign where verification was not in place. For unprotected advertisers, CTV fraud violations measured 11.2% — compared with 0.6 percent for protected campaigns.

Post-bid quality improving and stabilising year-over-year.

The DV report finds that APAC leads key quality indicators across all regions with high video viewability and low fraud/SIVT violation rates. APAC also has the second lowest brand suitability violation rate among all regions, however, the region only showed a 2% year-over-year decrease in its brand suitability violation rate. This is partially due to Australia’s rate increasing by 22%, with a 49% increase for mobile web alone.

Amid economic uncertainty and deprecation of personal identifiers, advertisers are increasingly turning to attention-based measurement to help optimise campaign performance and enhance ROI. Media investments in APAC are heavily focused on in-app inventory. APAC historically has excellent video performance, and ads placed in mobile apps see higher overall attention. Most advertisers run campaigns that deliver to sites or apps that have low attention rates; however, DV’s analysis shows there is significant available inventory that could deliver higher attention and performance.

Imran Masood, Country Manager of ANZ at DoubleVerify, commented, "Our 2023 Global Insights Report not only highlights the significant surge in CTV consumption and associated fraud but also emphasises the crucial role of always on verification in today's ever-evolving digital media landscape. The dramatic discrepancy in quality between protected and unprotected campaigns reinforces the high cost of inaction for advertisers. It's encouraging to see advertisers turning increasingly towards attention-based measurement for better campaign performance optimisation and insights, and enhanced value-driven ROI."

In addition to its findings on CTV fraud and attention, DV’s Global Insights Report features new data on the ROI of verification as well as the need for always on verification to ensure consistent quality assurance across all platforms, environments and formats.

For the full 2023 Global Insights Report, visit: doubleverify.com/2023-global-insights-report

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from DoubleVerify on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Monash University AI Powers Ultra-Thin Skin Patch

A new ultra-thin skin patch with nanotechnology able to monitor eleven human health signals has been developed by researchers at Monash University. More>>


Optimi Health: Harvest Of Psilocybe Cubensis For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>


Employsure: The Wild & Wacky Things You Never Thought HR Would Have To Deal With

You could be forgiven for thinking that the role of Human Resources is limited to hiring and firing, but there’s a lot more to it than that. More>>



Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 