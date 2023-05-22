Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AI Helps Farmers Manage Parasites Using FecpakG2

Monday, 22 May 2023, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Techion Group

FECPAKG2 is using AI to report on samples with high parasite counts ensuring farmers with high FECs (faecal egg counts) receive results within minutes.

Faecal samples processed through FECPAKG2 are analysed utilising the speed and power of AI and when results are high - over 700epg in sheep and horses - a preliminary FEC result is reported within a few minutes. This is followed a short time later with a confirmed count from a FECPAKG2 trained technician. This breakthrough innovation will help farmers make faster decisions for animals requiring immediate parasite treatment.

Announcing what is stage 1 of its AI development, Techion founder and Managing Director, Greg Mirams said; “We hope providing near-instant FEC results when testing using FECPAKG2 will encourage more farmers to test more often.”

“The ability to make fast informed decisions is an important development for farmers managing the welfare and performance of their livestock. We process tens of thousands of FEC tests annually from farms across New Zealand and we are recording increased variability pf results and at times, higher parasite challenges than in previous years.”

“The double whammy of climate change and increasing drench resistance means the usual pattern of the parasite challenge, which farmers have traditionally observed, is changing. This means regular FEC testing is a crucial aspect in effectively managing parasites throughout the year”.

Greg Mirams said initiating fast AI generated FEC results for high tests was the first step in the company’s AI development.

Techion, the developer of parasite testing platform FECPAKG2, has partnered with AI developers Aware Group to create the automated FEC result reporting technology. The more tests which run through the AI model over the coming months the higher its accuracy will become. This will enable instant AI generated results for all tests for all production animals in the future.

FECPAKG2 is an on-farm parasite management system which processes FEC tests for sheep, equine, cattle and camelids, securely storing results. Its portable digital microscope – the Micro-I - takes photos of faecal samples and immediately sends the images to the cloud for analysis by AI and/or trained technicians. FEC results are securely stored on the platform, can be reviewed and can be used to understand which animals are at risk and which paddocks are parasite hot spots. All FEC results from FECPAKG2 are emailed to farmers and can be shared with approved advisors - such as vets - allowing them to make informed treatment decisions.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Techion Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Payments NZ: Payments Every Day Arrives In Aotearoa New Zealand

From Friday 26 May, electronic bank payments made on public holidays and weekends can now go through on the same day, every single day of the year... More>>
Monash University AI Powers Ultra-Thin Skin Patch

A new ultra-thin skin patch with nanotechnology able to monitor eleven human health signals has been developed by researchers at Monash University. More>>


Optimi Health: Harvest Of Psilocybe Cubensis For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>



Digitl: New Zealand’s 3.5GHz windfall is more rural coverage sooner

In times gone past governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators... More>>

Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 