Entries Open For 2023 Sustainable Business Awards

The Sustainable Business Awards are New Zealand’s longest-running and pre-eminent sustainability awards. Now in their 21st year, they recognise businesses, local government, social enterprises and individuals for success in sustainability.

Entry to the awards is free. It is open to all organisations and individuals in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Rachel Brown ONZM is CEO of the Sustainable Business Network. She says:

“These Awards play a hugely valuable role in progressing sustainable business nationally by celebrating the achievements of those really transforming the way business is done.

“It’s been another year of disruptions. Covid continues to impact our lives and now floods have added to the storm. Disruptions create innovation. These individuals and organisations must be held up and celebrated to encourage more to do the same.

“Enter these Awards if you’re committed to change and are seeing results so we can celebrate your success! We’d love to see entries from across the sustainability spectrum – from innovation to technology to Te Ao Māori.

“Nominate someone who inspires you! This year we are actively looking for people to make nominations for organisations and individuals that will inspire others.”

The Sustainable Business Awards provide the chance to compete in nine categories of sustainable business:

Sustainability Superstar

Communicating for Impact

Climate Action Leader

Social Impactor

Outstanding Collaboration

Going Circular

Good Food

Regenerating Nature

Change Maker

The Supreme Award will be awarded to a business for outstanding performance in all aspects of sustainability. Last year’s Supreme Winner was Karma Drinks, who said:

“For Karma to take out both the Social Impactor and Grand Supreme award at the Sustainable Business Awards was an absolute career highlight. It felt like a genuine recognition of how hard our business works to achieve sustainability across every aspect of what we do, and it meant the world to have been awarded and honoured for it.”

Entries close on 18 July 2022.

The category sponsors are: NZI, Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment, Waka Kotahi / NZ Transport Agency, New World, MAS, Tax Management NZ and Stuff.

To find out more, or to enter the Sustainable Business Awards, go to www.sustainable.org.nz/sustainable-business-awards.

