MBIE Announces New Commerce Commission Appointment

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today announced that Loretta Lovell has been appointed as an associate member of the Commerce Commission.


“This appointment will take effect on 31 May 2023” said Andrew Hume, General Manager Small Business, Commerce and Consumer Policy, MBIE.

"The Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Dr Duncan Webb, appointed Loretta Lovell in respect of matters arising under the Telecommunications, Commerce, Fair Trading, Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance, and Water Services Entities Acts.

“The appointment is for a term of five years, ending on 30 May 2028.

Loretta Lovell is a lawyer, independent environmental commissioner and professional director, with over 20 years commercial and regulatory experience. She holds several governance positions, including as Board Member of Taumata Arowai, the Crown water quality regulator, and as an Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (EECA) Governance Board Member.

Background:

The Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs appoints Associate Commissioners for their knowledge of, and experience in, areas relevant to the Commission's interests.

Biography for Loretta Lovell:

Loretta Lovell is a lawyer, independent environmental commissioner and professional director. For over 20 years Loretta has specialised in public, commercial, energy and resource management law. As an independent environmental commissioner under the Resource Management Act, she has considered multiple complex plan and consent applications involving among other things Te Ao Māori, telecommunications, electricity lines and generation, and water matters. Loretta holds several governance positions, including as Board member of Taumata Arowai, the Crown water quality regulator, and a member of Te Puna, the Māori Advisory Group to Taumata Arowai. She is also a member of Te Rātā Atawhai, the Charities Registration Board, and serves on the board of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority. Loretta has also held governance roles in relation to iwi and Māori commercial and social entities.

More information about Commission members is available on the Commerce Commission website.

More information about the Board appointment process is available on MBIE’s website.

